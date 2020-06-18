Some of Square Enix's games are coming back to Nvidia's cloud gaming service GeForce Now, it said on Thursday. The selection includes the latest Deus Ex and Tomb Raider games, but no Final Fantasy or many of the other series the publisher has on Steam.
Read more: GeForce Now vs. Google Stadia: Good and bad in all the same ways
The games include:
- Battalion 1944
- Boundless
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director's Cut
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- Just Cause 3
- Just Cause 4
- Life is Strange
- Life Is Strange 2
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition
- Supreme Commander: Forged Alliance
- The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit
- Tomb Raider
The service costs $4.99 per month. Assassin's Creed and Far Cry games were added in April, after Nvidia made a deal with publisher Ubisoft. It's also working on adding Epic's weekly free games.
Discuss: Nvidia's GeForce Now regains selection of Square Enix games
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.