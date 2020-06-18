Nvidia's GeForce Now regains selection of Square Enix games

Nvidia

Some of Square Enix's games are coming back to Nvidia's cloud gaming service GeForce Now, it said on Thursday. The selection includes the latest Deus Ex and Tomb Raider games, but no Final Fantasy or many of the other series the publisher has on Steam.

The games include:

Battalion 1944

Boundless

Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director's Cut

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Just Cause 3

Just Cause 4

Life is Strange

Life Is Strange 2

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition

Supreme Commander: Forged Alliance

The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit

Tomb Raider

The service costs $4.99 per month. Assassin's Creed and Far Cry games were added in April, after Nvidia made a deal with publisher Ubisoft. It's also working on adding Epic's weekly free games.