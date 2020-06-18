CNET también está disponible en español.

Nvidia's GeForce Now regains selection of Square Enix games

But the cloud gaming service is still missing some of the publisher's major games.

Deus Ex, Just Cause, Life is Strange and Tomb Raider games are coming to Nvidia's GeForce Now. 

Some of Square Enix's games are coming back to Nvidia's cloud gaming service GeForce Now, it said on Thursday. The selection includes the latest Deus Ex and Tomb Raider games, but no Final Fantasy or many of the other series the publisher has on Steam.

The games include:

  • Battalion 1944
  • Boundless
  • Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director's Cut
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
  • Just Cause 3
  • Just Cause 4
  • Life is Strange
  • Life Is Strange 2
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider
  • Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition
  • Supreme Commander: Forged Alliance
  • The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit
  • Tomb Raider

The service costs $4.99 per month. Assassin's Creed and Far Cry games were added in April, after Nvidia made a deal with publisher Ubisoft. It's also working on adding Epic's weekly free games.