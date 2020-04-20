Nvidia's GeForce Now cloud gaming service snags Assassin's Creed and Far Cry

Sarah Tew/CNET

Nvidia's GeForce Now cloud gaming service announced the Assassin's Creed and Far Cry series are now available to play, after striking a deal with Ubisoft. More Ubisoft games will be added to GeForce Now in the next few weeks, Nvidia said Monday, while Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, Watch Dogs and For Honor are there now.

Nvidia's cloud gaming service for PC, Mac and Android is in an extended trial period ahead of a commercial service launch in June after almost two years in beta. GeForce Now costs $4.99 per month. It's still got access to Epic, Bungie and Bandai Namco games; however, it's losing a number of studios on April 24.

"Games from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Xbox Game Studios, Codemasters and Klei Entertainment will be removed from the service on Friday, April 24," Nvidia's blog post said. "We hope they'll return in the future."

Nvidia says "30 of the top 40 most-played games on Steam" are on GeForce Now, and it's aiming to add another 1,500 games.