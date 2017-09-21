Nvidia Shield TV gets a $20 price cut after Apple TV 4K debuts

The Nvidia Shield, a 4K and HDR-compatible Android streaming device, is getting a $20 price cut, bringing the cost of a 16GB streamer and remote down to $179.

Sarah Tew/CNET

If that number sounds familiar, it's because it's also what you'll need to spend on the new Apple TV 4K. Like the Nvidia Shield, the new Apple TV hangs its hat on 4K and HDR compatibility, as well as a wide array of supported apps and streaming services. One Shield advantage (at least for now): it already offers Amazon Video. Apple TV owners are still waiting to see it arrive on screen.

While Apple TV offers Siri voice search, Nvidia plans to offer the full capabilities of the Google Assistant later this year.

In David Katzmaier's CNET review, he noted that the Nvidia Shield deserved a place at the front of the streaming pack along with Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV. However, all of those options cost less at the time, making it a difficult streamer to recommend en masse. Now, at least, it can pick more of a direct prize fight with Apple as a high-end streaming option.

Nvidia tells us that an Nvidia Shield package with both the remote and a game controller is still available for $199 (£179 in the UK), while the 500GB Nvidia Shield Pro costs $299 (£265 in the UK).