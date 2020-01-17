Nvidia RTX 2060 Founders Edition gets $50 price cut

Nvidia

Nvidia has lowered the price of its RTX 2060 Founders Edition graphics card to $299. The company confirmed the $50 price drop, spotted earlier by PCGamer, in an email Friday.

In July 2019, Nvidia released an updated model of the graphics card, the RTX 2060 Super, for $399. The Super card essentially bumps up the specs from its predecessor to deliver a performance lift -- Nvidia says 15% to 20% on average -- at the expense of increased power draw.

The price drop also comes as rival AMD announced the Radeon RX 5600 XT, which it called the "ultimate 1080p gaming" card, at CES 2020. The 5600 will be available worldwide on Jan. 21 for $279.