The GPU shortage may be over: GeForce graphics cards in stock at normal prices

Nvidia

The shortage of Nvidia graphic cards is seemingly over. Nvidia announced that it is restocking its GeForce GTX 10-series GPUs at their original retail price, which means gamers can start buying them again to build their custom gaming PCs.

But wait, why was there a shortage? The culprit is cryptocurrency.

The processing power on Nvidia's and other high-end GPUs made them an ideal tool for mining cryptocurrency when Bitcoin, Ethereum and other currency prices spiked in late 2017 and early 2018. This caused many GPUs to sell out and a huge spike in prices, which made GPUs less accessible and less desirable for their original intended purpose: gaming.

But thanks to lower prices for crypto like Ethereum and new simpler mining techniques, the demand for high-grade GPUs may be going back to normal.

The GPUs will be sold through typical retailers like B&H, Newegg and the Nvidia website. Nvidia released this tweet to signal their return: