Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti tested: Raising 4K gaming to a new level

Lori Grunin/CNET

If you're persistent, patient and willing to shell out $1,199 when the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card ships on June 3, you may be able to pick one up before the well runs dry and before the eBay prices skyrocket. The company's latest gaming GPU for 4K speedsters comes in right behind the flagship RTX 3090 in the line, and looks like a sensible alternative if you don't need the ton of extra memory or extra Tensor-core oomph for AI -- or if you don't have the space in your case for the extra wide, extra long RTX 3090.

Nvidia positions it as an upgrade for the RTX 2080 Ti, and for the most part it's the best way to get a significant performance boost over that 2080 Ti. For some professional creative applications, though, an RTX 3080 may deliver enough of a step up and the AMD Radeon RX 6800 models are an alternative worth considering.

In addition to the speed benefits conferred by the second-gen RT and third-gen Tensor cores introduced with the RTX 3000 series, such as new algorithms and instruction sets that make them a lot more efficient and a switch to an 8nm process size from 12nm, the 3080 Ti (and also the 3070 Ti and 3090) have another performance perk you won't find in the more mainstream RTX 3070 or any other lower-end cards Nvidia launches -- GDDR6X memory.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Memory 12GB GDDR6X Memory bandwidth (GBps) 912.1 Memory clock (GHz) 9.5 GPU clock (GHz, base/boost) 1.37/1.67 Memory data rate/Interface 19 Gbps/384bit RT cores 80 CUDA Cores 10 Texture mapping units 320 Streaming multiprocessors 80 Tensor Cores 320 Process 8nm TGP/min PSU 350W/750W Max thermal (degrees C) 199F/93C Bus PCIe 4.0x16 Size 2 slots; 7.94x4.3 in (202x110 mm) Launch price $1,199 Launch date June 3, 2021

Micron's GDDR6X incorporates new signaling technology that essentially doubles the data rate over GDDR6, the memory used by the RTX 3070 and 20-series cards. If that's more spec detail than you're used to, my guide to the best PC GPUs can offer a little background.

The card design is the same as the plain RTX 3080, with the same power requirements and physical dimensions, and the same bundled 12-pin adapter necessary for the Nvidia-branded card.

The RTX 3080 Ti goes beyond simply playable frame rates in 4K. Its AI-based upscaling feature, DLSS, can raise frame rates a ton: on the Shadow of the Tomb Raider benchmark, for example, 4K frame rates at High quality jumped from 85fps to 130fps without visible degradation in quality.

Enabling GPU scheduling in Windows 10 (in the display graphics settings) delivers a little extra lift of a few fps across the board, but that includes the minimum and maximum frame rates as well as the average.

Still, performance isn't unambiguously better than the RTX 3080; a lot depends on your system. A PC with great bus bandwidth and cooling can push the performance of the RTX 3080 beyond a RTX 3080 Ti choked by a pokey bus and basic cooling. That's not news to anyone who builds their own gaming PCs, but it needs to be said, because in the fantasy world where we can still get GPUs for their intended prices, that's an extra $400 which might be better spent elsewhere.

Our performance test results are below.

Performance snapshot

Far Cry 5 (4K) MSI Aegis RS (RTX 3060) 52 MSI Aegis RS (RTX 3060 Ti) 66 MSI Aegis RS (6700 XT) 74 MSI Aegis RS (6800) 92 Chronos (RTX 3080) 96 MSI Aegis RS (6800 XT) 97 MSI Aegis RS (RTX 3080 Ti) 109 MSI Aegis RS (RTX 3080 Ti with auto tuning and GPU scheduling) 111 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance (fps)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider gaming test (1440p) MSI Aegis RS (RTX 3060) 81 MSI Aegis RS (RTX 3060 Ti) 97 MSI Aegis RS (RTX 3070) 116 MSI Aegis RS (6800) 124 MSI Aegis RS (6700 XT) 124 MSI Aegis RS (RTX 3080 Ti) 127 Origin PC Chronos (RTX 3080) 130 MSI Aegis RS (6800 XT) 132 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance (FPS)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider gaming test (4K) MSI Aegis RS (RTX 3060) 43 MSI Aegis RS (RTX 3060 Ti) 52 MSI Aegis RS (RTX 3070) 62 MSI Aegis RS (6700 XT) 66 MSI Aegis RS (6800) 69 MSI Aegis RS (6800 XT) 79 MSI Aegis RS (RTX 3080 Ti) 85 Origin PC Chronos (RTX 3080) 89 MSI Aegis RS (RTX 3080 Ti with DLSS) 130 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance (FPS)

3DMark Time Spy MSI Aegis RS (RTX 3060) 8669 MSI MEG Trident X (RTX 2070 Super) 10151 MSI Aegis RS (RTX 3060 Ti) 11349 MSI Aegis RS (6700 XT) 11698 MSI Aegis RS (RTX 3070) 12928 MSI Aegis RS (6800) 14261 Maingear Turbo (RTX 2080 Ti) 14463 MSI Aegis RS (6800 XT) 15899 Origin PC Chronos (RTX 3080) 16024 MSI Aegis RS (RTX 3080 Ti) 16988 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance

3DMark Fire Strike Ultra MSI Aegis RS (RTX 3060) 5187 MSI MEG Trident X (RTX 2070 Super) 6181 MSI Aegis RS (RTX 3060 Ti) 7176 MSI Aegis RS (6700 XT) 8323 Maingear Turbo (RTX 2080 Ti) 8435 MSI Aegis RS (RTX 3070) 8533 Origin PC Chronos (RTX 3080) 10509 MSI Aegis RS (6800) 10541 MSI Aegis RS (RTX 3080 Ti) 11989 MSI Aegis RS (6800XT) 12193 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance

3DMark Variable Rate Shading (4K) MSI Aegis RS (RTX 3060) 96.16 MSI Aegis RS (3060 Ti) 125.32 MSI Aegis RS (6700 XT) 136.09 MSI Aegis RS (RTX 3070) 150.06 MSI Aegis RS (6800) 169.24 MSI Aegis RS (6800 XT) 192.79 Maingear Turbo (RTX 3080) 200.45 MSI Aegis RS (RTX 3080 Ti) 220.2 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance (FPS)

SpecViewPerf 2020 SolidWorks (4K) MSI Aegis RS (RTX 3060) 77.05 MS Aegis RS (6700 XT) 78.81 MSI Aegis RS (6800) 96.8 MS Aegis RS (3060 Ti) 105.18 MSI Aegis RS (6800 XT) 108.57 MSI Aegis RS (RTX 3070) 121.89 Maingear Turbo (RTX 3080) 154.36 MSI Aegis RS (RTX 3080 Ti) 176.69 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance (FPS)

SpecViewPerf 2020 Medical (4K) MSI Aegis RS (3060 Ti) 11.06 MSI Aegis RS (RTX 3070) 13.14 Maingear Turbo (RTX 3080) 17.64 MS Aegis RS (6700 XT) 19.24 MSI Aegis RS (RTX 3080 Ti) 19.24 MSI Aegis RS (6800) 23.04 MSI Aegis RS (6800 XT) 26.65 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance (FPS)