Nvidia GeForce Now gaming comes to Apple M1 Macs

A year after its official launch, Nvidia's GeForce Now cloud gaming service is close to completing its expansion to support every platform. Just last week the beta of the service became available for Chrome on Windows and Mac, and today the company announced the app will work on Apple Macs which use the new M1 CPU via the Rosetta 2 emulator.

Nvidia's service, which lets you play PC games you own on almost any device, is the first to offer support for the M1, though using the emulator is a half step; it remains to be seen if there'll be any performance hit from having to go through a translation layer. But you always have the alternative of playing under Chrome or Apple's own Safari browser, both of which run natively on the M1.

You'll almost always have a better experience playing via the app than within a browser -- browsers have network overhead that a dedicated app doesn't have to deal with -- but it never hurts to have the option if for some reason you can't install or run the app.