Nvidia FrameView tackles GPU performance analysis

Enlarge Image Screenshot by Lori Grunin/CNET

You can never have too many overlays -- that's got to be someone's motto. At least Nvidia's made one that seems pretty useful for trying to figure out why your $800 graphics card is more spud than speed demon, why cut scenes are rendering as if half the screen is in another time zone or why you're convinced that the Blue Screen of Death must be a feature of the game.

The company's new FrameView utility, which in conjunction with the launch of its new series of RTX Super cards has just entered beta testing, can display and capture real-time, as-you-play performance statistics on the lag between the GPU and display, what types of frame rates you should be getting, and where GPU and graphics card power-draw spikes (and by implication, possible overheating) might be overwhelming your system's ability to deal without extra equipment to measure it.

It will even work with AMD cards, though because of the way the software works it can't report the power statistics as granularly without a little help from AMD to tweak the data it reports via its programming interface.

Now playing: Watch this: Our E3 breakdown: Microsoft's Project Scarlett looks...

I only had a brief chance to give it a whirl -- long enough to see that the data it captures may offer some interesting insights, such as where adaptive sync technologies like G-Sync and FreeSync may be effective in where frame rates really are tanking, and more.

It also captures data for random other applications running, as well; for example, it dumped data for the Windows display manager (dwm.exe) and Slack, but not Chrome.

The frame rate data is going to need some deeper diving, though, since it didn't quite jibe with the numbers I got for a quick benchmark run I got from Assassin's Creed: Odyssey. But beta is beta is beta, so there's plenty of time to fall down that bottomless data pit.