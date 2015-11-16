See a skydiving gamer, and the couch he's sitting on, drop from an airplane

Jumping out of an airplane takes guts of steel. Now think about jumping out of an airplane while sitting on a couch surrounded with all the accouterments of a regular living room: a lamp, a decorative throw pillow, magazines, a gaming controller, a television, a streaming video device and a coffee table.
Noted daredevil and professional stunt man Jeff Provenzano was the willing guinea pig for just such a dramatic event. The stunt is designed to promote Nvidia's Shield Android TV , a multifunction device for streaming video and gaming. Nvidia published a video of the skydive Monday.
Provenzano sits on a white couch, straps on a helmet and then slides backward out of the belly of an airplane. He chills out on the sofa as the TV continues to function. He watches a video and plays a racing game and then Street Fighter while the wind whistles. He unstraps himself to ensure a safe landing. The living room set doesn't fare as well, ending up in a mashed pile on the desert floor below.
While this could be a clever and painstaking application of some particularly good CGI, the skydive looks convincing. Provenzano took to his Facebook page to say, "This is by far my favorite commercial I have ever been involved in. From the stunts to the final product."
There's a cat shown wearing a safety harness at the beginning of the video, but there's no evidence of any felines in the actual 10,000-foot (3,048-meter) freefall. The tabby does reappear at the very end, so at least part of the publicity stunt is fictional. There's a "no animals were harmed" note at the conclusion of the video, along with a warning not to attempt the stunt. As if you could get together a transport plane, a television that works in the sky and an entire living room on a platform.
A curious Twitter user asked the official Nvidia Shield account if Provenzano was really playing video games during the skydive. The answer came back as a "yes." As far as marketing stunts go, it's a good one. There's action, adventure and a dramatic ending. And a cat. Most importantly, it has a cat.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.