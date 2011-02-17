Nvidia CEO: 'No disruption' on Sandy Bridge chip

Nvidia's CEO said his company has seen no disruption in schedules to deliver Sandy Bridge-based products to customers. His comments came during Nvidia's earnings conference call yesterday.

In response to an analyst's question about the Sandy Bridge chipset delay, Chief Executive Jen-Hsun Huang said Nvidia has "not experienced a disruption so far. [Intel] paused, but I think Intel is doing quite a good job of helping everyone cover," he added.

Huang also addressed Intel's Sandy Bridge graphics silicon--which is built into the main Sandy Bridge processor--versus Nvidia's higher-octane chips.

"The PC industry still has basically two tiers: the basic PC and the premium PC," he said. The basic tier is made up of PCs using Intel's graphics function only, while the premium tier "attaches" an Nvidia chip to the system for better performance, he said.

Nvidia's PC business in 2011 will be heavily dependent on attaching graphics chips to the Sandy Bridge processor, as Huang freely admits. "Sandy Bridge is the best CPU that's been built for PC gamers in a long, long time," he said.