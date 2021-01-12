CES 2021 Day 1 wrapup Photos: All the cool new gadgets at CES 2021 CES 2021 trends ColdSnap at CES 2021: Keurig of ice cream Giant Bowser debuts in Super Mario 3D World Track your stimulus check Gorillas test positive for coronavirus

Nvidia at CES 2021 watch here live: Mobile chips, RTX 30 series and more expected

The chip giant is holding its first big event since unveiling its RTX 30-series desktop graphics chips, which have been a hit so far.

This story is part of CES, where our editors will bring you the latest news and the hottest gadgets of the entirely virtual CES 2021.

The fall was undoubtedly the time of desktop computers. Many gamers and the tech industry were obsessed with desktop-class chips, be they AMD's newest Ryzen central processors, its latest Radeon RX graphics chips or rival Nvidia's latest RTX series of chips. In all cases, people were barely able to get their hands on any of the components, with stock shortages lasting from the early fall and expected into this summer.

Now, during the all-digital CES tech show, Nvidia's expected to start announcing its laptop counterparts to the well-received chips. While laptop-class chips are typically less capable than their desktop counterparts, Nvidia's RTX 30 series is still expected to offer an attractive for mobile gaming.

Keep your eye on CNET as we'll be covering Nvidia's announcements live as they're happening.

