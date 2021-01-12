Nvidia at CES 2021 watch here live: Mobile chips, RTX 30 series and more expected

CES

The fall was undoubtedly the time of desktop computers. Many gamers and the tech industry were obsessed with desktop-class chips, be they AMD's newest Ryzen central processors, its latest Radeon RX graphics chips or rival Nvidia's latest RTX series of chips. In all cases, people were barely able to get their hands on any of the components, with stock shortages lasting from the early fall and expected into this summer.

Now, during the all-digital CES tech show, Nvidia's expected to start announcing its laptop counterparts to the well-received chips. While laptop-class chips are typically less capable than their desktop counterparts, Nvidia's RTX 30 series is still expected to offer an attractive for mobile gaming.

Keep your eye on CNET as we'll be covering Nvidia's announcements live as they're happening.