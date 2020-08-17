NutriBullet

If you've been waiting for a sign to hop on the juicing wagon and try out some fresh squeezed orange juice at home, here it is. NutriBullet, the popular blender manufacturer, is stepping into juicing with the unveiling of the NutriBullet Juicer and Juicer Pro. We've tested juicers before, but this is the first model from NutriBullet.

The two juicers have a handful of differences, including price. The NutriBullet Juicer is debuting with a $100 MSRP, while the Juicer Pro is launching at $150. Here's a quick look at each juicer and what it has to offer when it comes to fruit-squeezing specs.

NutriBullet Juicer

The NutriBullet Juicer is an 800-Watt juicer, plenty of power for most people's needs. It has a 1.5-liter pulp-and-juice basin and a three-inch chute with food pusher to get larger items like apple or orange slices into the basin.

You'll get a 26-ounce juice pitcher with a drip spout, froth separating lid, cleaning tool and recipe guide. The NutriBullet Juicer has only low and high speed settings, so if you're looking for custom options when it comes to speed, look elsewhere. But chances are you can get by just fine with low and high for basic juicing.

NutriBullet Juicer Pro

The NutriBullet Juicer is the more powerful model of the pair, with a 1,000-watt motor and low, high and turbo speed settings. An LED light ring displays the current speed.

It's also roomier with a two-liter pulp-and-juice basin and a dual-size food pusher. That means you can choose between the wide three-inch chute for large slices and whole fruits or the narrow chute for smaller items or leafy greens.

You'll get the same 26-ounce juice pitcher sold with the Juicer, plus a few extras. The Juicer Pro comes with a two-ounce freezer tray, a four-ounce freezer tray and two glass to-go bottles in addition to the cleaning tool and recipe guide.

The recipe guide itself sounds interesting. Recipe categories include lower calorie, immune-boosting, skin-healthy and kid-friendly juice. There's also a sustainability recipe section with ideas for using leftover pulp.

These new NutriBullet juicers are available online at NutriBullet's website beginning today, and will roll out to Amazon and other retailers in late August.

