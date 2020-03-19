CNET también está disponible en español.

NutriBullet blenders are all 20% off right now (yes, the entire line)

Get blending this spring.

There's no time like the present to kick some healthy habits into gear (am I right, my fellow quarantined friends?). 

Right now, the entire line of NutriBullet blenders is 20% off with code SPRING through March 29. That includes the signature personal push-top blenders, the TV-famous Magic Bullet blender and also larger models perfect for bigger kitchen jobs. Let's take a look at a few favorites in each category. Find the entire line of NutriBullet blenders here.

Magic Bullet personal blender: $32

Nutribullet

This is the blender helper that started it all for NutriBullet. The Magic Bullet chops, blends and mixes in seconds with a simple push of the top. Easy as anything and small enough to fit almost anywhere. 

$32 at Nutribullet

NutriBullet personal blender: $48

Nutribullet

The original NutriBullet, this compact yet powerful personal blender is a step up from the Magic Bullet in terms of overall oomph. A good buy if you plan to use your personal blender on most days instead of just occasionally.

$48 at Nutribullet

Full-sized NutriBullet blender: $80

Nutribullet

Go big with the power and precision of this full-sized NutriBullet blender. This model features multiple speeds, a pulse function and a vented lid for hot ingredients. If your blending needs go beyond a smoothie or single-serve soup, this is an excellent option.

$80 at Nutribullet
