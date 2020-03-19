NutriBullet blenders are all 20% off right now (yes, the entire line)

Deal Savings Price





There's no time like the present to kick some healthy habits into gear (am I right, my fellow quarantined friends?).

Right now, the entire line of NutriBullet blenders is 20% off with code SPRING through March 29. That includes the signature personal push-top blenders, the TV-famous Magic Bullet blender and also larger models perfect for bigger kitchen jobs. Let's take a look at a few favorites in each category. Find the entire line of NutriBullet blenders here.

Nutribullet This is the blender helper that started it all for NutriBullet. The Magic Bullet chops, blends and mixes in seconds with a simple push of the top. Easy as anything and small enough to fit almost anywhere.

Nutribullet The original NutriBullet, this compact yet powerful personal blender is a step up from the Magic Bullet in terms of overall oomph. A good buy if you plan to use your personal blender on most days instead of just occasionally.

Nutribullet Go big with the power and precision of this full-sized NutriBullet blender. This model features multiple speeds, a pulse function and a vented lid for hot ingredients. If your blending needs go beyond a smoothie or single-serve soup, this is an excellent option.