A powerful Nutri Ninja blender and sleek coffee maker are down 50% -- today only

Nutri-Ninja

The economics of smoothies never made much sense to me. Frozen bananas, yogurt, ice and a scoop of peanut butter: OK, how'd we get to $12 here, people? That's why I invested in a good blender and right now, you can, too. This is currently more than 50% off, down to $60 for today only at Best Buy.

Speaking of morning beverages, Best Buy has a sleek marked down to just $50 (originally $100), also for today only. Let's look at both.

Nutri-Ninja More than 160 glowing verified-purchase reviews show why people love this model. The powerful motor will crush ice and frozen fruit, and two handy grab 'n' go containers mean you can screw a cap on the same cup you used to blend your concoction and bolt. Plus, a smart FreshVac accessory allows you to vacuum-seal your smoothie or juice for later or overnight and it'll stay fresh as new.

Cuisinart Another small appliance that will make your mornings run smoother with easily programmable controls, timer and brew-pause function so you can sneak that much-needed first cup as soon as humanely possible. Take home this sharp Cuisinart 12-cup coffee maker for the one-day sale price of $50. By comparison, the same model is currently $90 on Amazon.

To round out today's home and kitchen deals, you'll find a powerful Dyson upright vacuum slashed by 50% to under $250. And to generate some surefire Sunday morning smiles, this nifty Bella flip Belgian waffle maker is under $20 today.

Best Buy will ship anything over $40 for free. Or choose free in-store pickup and grab your new kitchen gear later today.