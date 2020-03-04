Save $70 on a powerful NutriBullet blender with heating function -- today only

NutriBullet

Whatever you do, don't confuse this countertop blender with the one made famous on infomercials in the nineties. No offense to that one (magic as is it might be) but the NutriBullet RX personal blender is in a category all its own, and right now it's on sale down to just $80 (originally $150), today only at Best Buy.

What's the difference? Power, mostly. The NutriBullet RX has a 1,700-watt motor. (By comparison, a Vitamix 5200 blender has just 1,400 watts). This push-top blender is small enough to fit almost anywhere, including a desk drawer at work, but mighty enough to crush, blend and frappe anything you throw at it (or in it, to be specific).

It also has a unique heating function so you can make fast, healthy soups from start to finish. You can pour them out hot and eat in mere minutes, saving you an extra step and a pot to wash.

The NutriBullet RX comes with three blending cups, including an oversized blending cup, short cup, soup pitcher (all with lids) and a cleaning brush. Best Buy will ship the NutriBullet Rx for free by Friday. Or pick it up in-store later today, pending inventory. And if you're price comparing, the same model is currently $141 on Amazon.