Nutella offers facepalm-worthy password advice

Nutella's social media team posted this celebratory tweet for World Password Day yesterday:
Giving the team the benefit of the doubt, it probably was meant to be a joke. But in a world where most people have awful password hygiene, it falls flat. As TNW points out, "Nutella" is among one of the more common password cracks listed on Have I Been Pwned.
Don't take security advice from a food brand is probably good advice.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.