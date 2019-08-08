Nubia Z20 phone has two displays and no notch

Nubia

Foldable phones aren't the only devices making use of multiple screens. The Nubia Z20 is a dual-screen phone that launches globally next month, the company said Thursday. It goes on sale in China on Aug. 16.

The phone features a bezelless 6.42-inch FHD+ display with no notches, triple cameras and up to 8GB of RAM. It also has a 5.1-inch touch display on the back, allowing users to take high-quality pictures or videos with the rear camera as if it were a front-facing one.

The Nubia Z20 features a 48-megapixel main camera, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. It has a 4,000mAh battery and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor.

Users can set up the screens to operate separately so that they can switch between apps. The back screen serves as an always-on display.

The Nubia Z20 has a mirror-polished metal frame and curved sapphire glass. Both screens are curved. Pricing for the phone hasn't been determined.

The Nubia X, which the company showed off at this year's CES, also features two screens.