Playing games on your phone requires a lot of processing power which in-turn creates a lot of heat. The new Nubia Red Magic 3 gaming phone aims to battle that heat with a built-in fan. Inspired by a gaming PC, the new phone uses a fan in combination with a liquid cooling system to keep things from getting too hot.

The phones also bring substantial upgrades to last year's beloved Red Magic Mars. It's as if Nubia took all the best parts of other gaming phones and designed them into the Red Magic 3. It has a 90Hz AMOLED display like the Asus ROG, detachable game controllers like the Xiaomi Black Shark 2 and dual front-facing speakers like the Razer Phone 2. On the inside, the Red Magic 3 gets a Snapdragon 855 processor, 8 or 12GB of RAM and an enormous 5,000mAh battery. There's also an upgraded rear camera to a 48-megapixel sensor.

Nubia

The Red Magic 3 is the third gaming phone in Nubia's portfolio following the original Red Magic and last year's Red Magic Mars phones. The company also made waves recently with its Nubia Alpha wearable smartphone that features a 4-inch flexible OLED display.

Nubia left some of what made the Red Magic Mars so good: the capacitive shoulder buttons, the customizable RGB light strip on the back, the dedicated gaming mode switch and the OS which is basically a stock version of Android 9 Pie - no bloatware.

The best part is that Nubia was able to make all these upgrades and still kept the price low. The Red Magic 3 starts at $479. That is insane. The recently released OnePlus 7 Pro shares many of the same specs but costs $190 more.

In our in-depth comparison of the best gaming phones, last year's Red Magic Mars did well. But I'm excited to test the new Red Magic 3 and see how it holds up. Take a look below to see how the Nubia Red Magic 3 specs compare to the OnePlus 7 Pro, Razer Phone 2 and Asus ROG phone.