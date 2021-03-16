Nubia brings a 165Hz display to its RedMagic 6 Series gaming phones

The past few years have seen smartphone displays gain increasingly faster refresh rates that allow smoother scrolling and better handling of tasks like gaming. After Nubia's RedMagic 5G featured a 144Hz refresh rate last year, the company is once again pushing the limits with a new 165Hz display on its RedMagic 6 Series.
The new 6.8-inch FHD Plus display will be available on both the RedMagic 6 and RedMagic 6 Pro. Built for gaming, both phones run on Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 888 5G chipset, feature "built-in shoulder trigger buttons" and a "multi-dimensional cooling system" that includes a vapor chamber and fan for ensuring it doesn't overheat even when in a marathon gaming session.
The company says that its phones also offer a single-finger touch sampling rate of 500Hz and a multifinger touch sampling rate of 360Hz, allowing for what it claims will be faster and more responsive presses and gaming.
Both devices will have three rear cameras with a 64-megapixel main shooter, as well as an 8-megapixel front sensor. Also present are a customizable RGB light, 3.5mm headphone jack, the ability to fast charge at up to 66 watts and 5G support.
Unlike the recently released gaming-focused Asus ROG Phone 5, which has dual 3,000-mAh batteries, the RedMagic devices will feature a single 5,050-mAh battery.
Available for preorder on April 9, the RedMagic 6 will run $599 for a model with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while the 6 Pro will cost $699 for a version with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Both phones will go on sale on April 15.
