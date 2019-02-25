Nubia Alpha is a phone you wear around your wrist that no one asked for

Nubia

With Samsung's Galaxy Fold Phone, Hauwei's Mate X and the FlexPai from Royole, phones with foldable displays are grabbing attention for their novel design and innovative screen technology. But Nubia, an associate company of Chinese phone maker ZTE, is taking it a step further with its Nubia Alpha. Debuting at MWC 2019, the Alpha is unique in that it's a phone that wraps around a user's wrist, similar to a smartwatch.

The Alpha is water resistant, has a flexible 4.01-inch flexible OLED display and comes in two variants -- Bluetooth and eSIM -- the latter of which has 4G capabilities. It's powered by a Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor from Qualcomm and a 500mAh battery. The phone features sleep tracking and health assistant apps, and you can navigate the phone using voice and gesture controls. It also has a 5-megapixel camera for taking photos and video recording.

The Alpha isn't the first time we've seen a phone that look like this before. In 2016, Lenovo show off a concept device called CPlus, which had a 4.26-inch display that you bent over your wrist. TCL, another Chinese phone company, is working on a similar device and sent out preliminary images of a phone that curved into a cuff.

Unlike previous wraparound phones, however, the Alpha isn't a concept. Though the company did not release any pricing or availability dates, it will make the Alpha commercially available to users. Whether or not users actually want a phone with feature limitations around their wrists is another question.

