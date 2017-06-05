NSA report discloses Russian hacking days before US election

Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images

Russian hackers attacked a voting software company and election officials across the country right before Election Day, according to a top secret National Security Agency report.

In the NSA's classified report from May 5, the agency detailed how Russian government hackers tried to phish US officials and VR Systems, a technology company that creates election software for eight states: California, Florida, Illinois, New York, North Carolina, Indiana, Virginia and West Virginia.

The timing of the attack happened right before the Election Day, with multiple hacking attempts centered around late October.

The report had been leaked to The Intercept on Monday, and confirmed by CBS News. Russia's cyberattacks and influence on the 2016 presidential election continue to plague the White House, as President Donald Trump sits embroiled with investigations of ties to the Kremlin. Trump has continued to deny reports of any Russian hackers meddling on his behalf, even as the FBI launched a formal investigation into any ties between his campaign and foreign cyberattacks.

The leaked report comes just three days before fired FBI director James Comey is expected to testify to the Senate Intelligence Committee about the investigation. Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to deny any nation-state hackers on the country's behalf, insisting that it could have been the work of patriotic Russians, and most recently, a child.

The NSA's report detailed that hackers on behalf of the Russian government posed as an e-voting company to fool government workers into opening emails packed with hidden malware in Microsoft Word documents.

The Russian hackers also pretended to be Google by using the email "noreplyautomaticservice@gmail.com," which they registered on August 24, 2016, according to the report. It would send emails to victims asking them to click on a link that would ultimately phish them. The NSA's report identified seven potential victims so far.

On October 27, 2016, just 12 days before the election, the hackers pretended to be VR Systems with the email address vr.elections@gmail.com, and sent fake user guides to customers on how configure their Windows machines meant for voting. Of course, those were also filled with viruses.

"It is unknown whether the aforementioned spear-phishing deployment successsfully compromised the intended victims, and what potential data could have been accessed," the NSA wrote in its report.

VR Systems didn't respond to requests for comment.

That cyberattack went out to more than 120 different local government organizations, according to the report.

Days before the report leaked, the Department of Justice filed charges against Reality Leigh Winner, a federal contractor working in Georgia, for providing classified materials to a news outlet. She was arrested at her home on Saturday, and appeared in court on Monday afternoon.

According to court documents, the classified report she had leaked was also from May 5. Winner worked for Pluribus International Corporation, an analytical and engineering company that provides services to the NSA, as well as other agencies in the intelligence community.

The NSA didn't respond to requests for comment.