If you've ever wanted to climb into a 15-ton battle mech, crank its 430-horsepower Corvette engine to life and fight a car with your giant chainsaw arms, now's your chance. MegaBots is filing for bankruptcy, and its 17-foot-tall robot battle champion, Eagle Prime, is for sale on eBay.
The shuttering robot combat entertainment startup is out of money, according to its co-founder Matt Oehrlei. In a video posted to MegaBots' YouTube on Wednesday, Oehrlei detailed Eagle Prime's specifications and discussed the difficulty of financially maintaining the company.
"I think that is a pretty clear sign that there's no longer an appetite -- or a mass market appetite -- for nation-on-nation giant robot fights," Oehrle said.
"That said, I do think there could be technologies that could be developed in a giant robot sports league that could be re-applied to other industries like defense and material handling … I just don't think the MegaBots platforms are anywhere close to being useful for those applications right now."
Eagle Prime comes with a left arm claw attachment that appears large enough to throw an average-sized domestic washing machine; a giant drill attachment (only used once); a set of 500-pound steel knives; and a 6-inch double-barreled pneumatic cannon that may or may not work as it was used as a battering ram against a giant Japanese robot.
At time of publication, Eagle Prime had already commanded a high bid of $70,000 (about £56,655, AU$103,309). Bidding closes Oct. 3.
Originally published Sept. 25.
Update, Sept. 26: Adds latest bid price.
Discuss: Now's your chance to buy a massive Megabots battle mech
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.