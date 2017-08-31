Now you can hail a Lyft from 40 states

Lyft

If you live in any of the states above, finding a ride home just got easier.

Starting Thursday, Lyft is live in 40 different states across the US. The coverage area includes more than 500 cities in those 40 states. Previously, Lyft offered statewide coverage in CT, DE, FL, HI, MA, NJ, NY, and RI. Today's expansion brings full coverage to 32 more states, though Lyft had already been available in select cities in states other than the eight listed above.

Lyft is a ride-sharing service competing with Uber. Download the Lyft app and a driver will come and pick you up from your location and take you where you need to go.

According to Lyft, 94 percent of Americans are now covered by Lyft as of this latest expansion. Lyft claims to now have the largest geographic footprint of any ridesharing service in the US.

Head here for a breakdown of the competition between Uber and Lyft.