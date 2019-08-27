Now you can get Eero network protection tools for less

Josh Miller/CNET

Amazon is offering yet another discount at its newly acquired Eero Wi-Fi router business.

On Tuesday, the online retail giant unveiled a new, cheaper tier for Eero's network security service, which it's calling Eero Secure. The service provides parental controls, content filters and security tools to fend off malware, spyware and phishing sites. Secure is available starting Tuesday and will cost $3 a month or $30 a year.

Eero's existing and more robust security service, called Eero Plus, is being renamed Eero Secure Plus but will otherwise stay the same, with a price of $10 a month or $100 a year. Secure Plus includes all of Secure's features as well as Encrypt.me's VPN protection, 1Password's password manager and Malwarebytes' antivirus software.

The new subscription is part of Amazon's work to build out its smart home services business after already becoming a leader in smart home gear. With services, such as Ring's video doorbell monitoring or Amazon Echo paid voice apps, the company is able to generate recurring streams of revenue, not just the one-time benefits of hardware sales.

Several other home Wi-Fi systems offer their own security features, too. For instance, the rival TP-Link Deco M5 Whole-Home Wi-Fi System offers a handful of online security tools.

The cheaper Secure tier comes after Amazon already put Eero's Wi-Fi systems on sale after it completed its acquisition of the San Francisco startup in March and lowered prices again for Prime Day.

Secure and Secure Plus are only available in the US and Canada.