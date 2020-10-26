Now is the right time to get a grill for fall -- save up to 57% at Home Depot

Deal Savings Price





Backyard grilling is unfairly associated with summer holidays. Personally, I prefer to grill up some burgers or brats on a chilly autumn weekend -- there's something refreshing about making a hot meal in the backyard while the leaves are changing and the temperature is falling. That means this is also a good time to update your grilling gear, and Home Depot is here to help with a pre-Black Friday sale. Today only, you can save up to 57% on select grills and smokers.

You can -- there are almost two dozen to choose from, or check out some of our favorites:

Lifesmart This Kamado Charcoal Grill has 133 square inches of cooking surface and comes with a grill cover, pizza stone and locking wheeled cart. It has an extra-thick ceramic shell and, like all kamado-style cookers, is great for slow smoking.

KitchenAid KitchenAid's 3-Burner Propane Gas Grill offers 644 square inches of cooking space over stainless-steel-wrapped cooking grids. It generates 15,000 Btus and features a ceramic side burner for searing after the main cooking is complete.

Lifesmart The Dual Cook Pellet Grill and Griddle Combo has 600 square inches of cooking surface and can slowly smoke meats and fish for 15 hours. It comes with a dual smoke and griddle system, integrated digital meat probes and a 15-pound wood pellet hopper.

