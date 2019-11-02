Now hear this: Save $15 on the new AirPods Pro

Sarah Tew/CNET

Just months after the release of second generation AirPods, the new AirPods Pro have also arrived. It's easy to argue that the AirPods Pro are everything that those other AirPods should have been, and if you're like me, you might be tempted to buy them -- if only for that $249 price tag. Well, there's some relief for that. Costco is now offering the brand-new AirPods Pro for $234.99.

Of course, you know the rules: you need to be a Costco member to take advantage of the deal. But that price is all-in, including shipping. If you place an order today, it ships the week of November 11.

Not a Costco member? You're still in luck, because Amazon is currently matching that price, offering the AirPods Pro for $234.99.

Are the new AirPods Pro worth it? That's debatable. Even at $235, Apple is asking a lot for a pair of earbuds, but this new model ups the ante with interchangeable silicone ear tips and active noise cancellation, as well as a Transparency Mode that allows ambient sound to pass through. And these earbuds are sweat and water resistant with an IPX4 rating, which is better than the older AirPods, which can break if you wear them while listening to a sea shanty.

If you find even $235 ludicrous for a set of earbuds, Cheapskate Rick is here to help. Check out his 5 alternatives to the AirPods Pro that cost less.