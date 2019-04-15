Notre Dame Cathedral fire: What we know so far

Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt / Getty Images

A massive fire broke out at Paris' historic Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling the iconic spire of the 850-year-old building and collapsing part of its roof. As firefighters rushed to save the cathedral and the treasures inside the landmark tourist destination, the blaze appeared to engulf the entire building.

Though fire crews initially said they "may not be able to save Notre Dame," hours later Notre Dame's Twitter account said the main structure has been saved and preserved. The fire is expected to burn for several more hours, but Notre Dame tweeted an image from inside the cathedral around 12:38 a.m. local time showing minimal interior damage.

'Everything is burning'

The fire started shortly after the cathedral closed around 6:45 p.m. local time, and grew quickly in windy conditions. The streets, the heat of the flames and the Parisian landmark's positioning along the River Seine made it difficult for firefighters to get closer.

At around 7:53 p.m. local time, the spire fell after being consumed. Less than 15 minutes later, part of the roof collapsed, Reuters reported. The Island where the cathedral is located, Paris' Ile de la Cité, was evacuated just before 8:30 p.m.

"Everything is burning, nothing will remain from the frame," Notre Dame spokesperson Andre Finot told CBS News shortly after the blaze began.

Though President Donald Trump tweeted that "perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out," the civil defense agency of the French government responded that firefighters are using all means to combat the blaze, "except for water-bombing aircrafts which, if used, could lead to the collapse of the entire structure of the cathedral."

Hundreds of firemen of the Paris Fire Brigade are doing everything they can to bring the terrible #NotreDame fire under control. All means are being used, except for water-bombing aircrafts which, if used, could lead to the collapse of the entire structure of the cathedral. — Sécurité Civile Fr (@SecCivileFrance) April 15, 2019

What caused the fire?

Authorities have not yet determined how the fire started, but Paris police said the cause may be linked to the $6.8 million renovation efforts currently underway.

At this time, no deaths have been reported, but one firefighter has reportedly been seriously injured. The final damage estimate is likely to be extensive.

A city united

Images of the fire quickly swept the globe on social media. And in Paris, France 24 reported that people have gathered and are singing Ave Maria and Catholic hymns.

"Our Lady of Paris in flames. Emotion of a whole nation. Thought for all Catholics and for all French. Like all our countrymen, I'm sad tonight to see this part of us burn," French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted. France 24 reported that Macron is treating the fire as a national emergency.

In a tweet, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said firefighters were working to control the flames from the "terrible" fire and she urged residents and visitors to respect the security perimeter.

Un terrible incendie est en cours à la cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris. Les @PompiersParis sont en train de tenter de maîtriser les flammes. Nous sommes mobilisés sur place en lien étroit avec le @dioceseParis. J'invite chacune et chacun à respecter le périmètre de sécurité. pic.twitter.com/9X0tGtlgba — Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) April 15, 2019

Much like after the terrorist attacks on Paris in 2015, politicians, religious leaders and ordinary citizens from around also tweeted statements of support.

"The Holy See has seen with shock and sadness the news of the terrible fire that has devastated the Cathedral of #NotreDame, symbol of Christianity in France and in the world." @AGisotti pic.twitter.com/cRjUxkxRwa — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) April 15, 2019

Notre Dame is one of the world’s great treasures, and we’re thinking of the people of France in your time of grief. It’s in our nature to mourn when we see history lost – but it’s also in our nature to rebuild for tomorrow, as strong as we can. pic.twitter.com/SpMEvv1BzB — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 15, 2019

The race to save history



While the Gothic cathedral, built in the 12th century, is a masterpiece itself with its flying buttresses, breathtaking stained glass windows and carved gargoyles, inside its walls are priceless Catholic relics and artifacts, paintings, statues and other precious artwork. Fortunately, some of the the treasures escaped the disaster. Just days ago, copper statues representing the 12 apostles and four evangelists were removed for cleaning as part of the restoration project.

The cathedral's facade has been the subject of countless paintings and its soaring form also inspired Victor Hugo's famous novel, Notre-Dame de Paris or The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

How to see Notre Dame Cathedral

It's too soon to say when restoration on the cathedral will begin. For now, if you want to visit or relive a trip there, check out these virtual tours both inside the majestic halls and from a birds-eye view of the timeless architecture.

Originally published April 15, 1:09 p.m. PT.

Update, 3:50 p.m. PT: Adds more details.