Nothing Ear 1 earbuds to launch late July

Nothing

If you're in the market for some new earbuds and are undecided on which ones to go for, you may want to hold off making your final decision for another month. That's because new tech company Nothing, started by Carl Pei, formerly of OnePlus, is all set to launch its first product, the Ear 1, on July 27.

Back in March, Nothing released a concept image of the Ear 1 that showed a transparent bud with a black and red bull's-eye design in the center and a silver tip. In a further teaser in May, Pei said the final design for the product "combines notes of transparency, iconic form, and refined functionality." Also in May, Nothing said we could expect to see the product for the first time in June, but the launch date has now been pushed to July.

That's still a quick turnaround for the company though, given that it was only formed at the tail end of 2020. With some seasoned tech investors on board, including Google Ventures, it promises to have some exciting ideas up its sleeve -- both for this first product, and for future products, which Nothing has said will form their own tech ecosystem.