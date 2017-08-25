Enlarge Image CNET

The Galaxy Note 8 is Samsung's first phone to boast dual rear cameras, and it seems like the company may fully embrace the two-camera trend going forward. Rumors are circulating that devices like the next Galaxy S flagship and the mid-range Galaxy J7+ may get a dual-camera setup.

Dual-camera phones have become more popular over the past few years. They've appeared on both premium flagships (like the iPhone 7 Plus) and budget friendly phones (Huawei Honor 8). But Samsung -- a major player in the smartphone industry -- didn't make any dual-camera phones until it unveiled the Note 8 on Wednesday.

Following that launch, there's speculation that the successor to the Galaxy S8 (presumably called the Galaxy S9) may get dual-cameras, according to KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (who is known for his Apple predictions). Though nothing has been officially announced, it's not too much of a stretch that Samsung would bring dual-cameras to its Galaxy S line. The Note 8 is currently the company's most premium option, and improving on its features for the next flagship could mean having to advance on the Note's dual-camera setup.

The midrange Galaxy J7+ is rumored to get the same treatment too. An alleged promo poster from Thailand for the phone was leaked depicting the phone with dual-cameras. If the image turns out to be true, it means that Samsung is open to bring this camera feature to its more affordable J series of phones.

This isn't the first time Samsung was speculated to offer a dual-camera phone. Back in May, the Galaxy C10 was rumored to have dual-cameras before the Note 8 launched and some expected the Galaxy S8 to flaunt them too. In both instances the rumors ended up being untrue, so it's smart to take these current speculations with a grain of salt. However, now that Samsung actually has a dual-camera phone, these new rumors may carry a bit more weight. This time around, it's not a question of if Samsung will release a dual-camera phone, but when it will release its next one.

Samsung declined to comment on this story.