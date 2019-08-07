Note 10 vs. Note 10 Plus and Note 9: How to choose

Angela Lang/CNET

The latest Note phones are finally here. At a presser held in Brooklyn, Samsung took the wraps off the Note 10, Note 10 Plus and Note 10 5G, three big-screen phones that serve as the successors to 2018's Note 9. It's the first time the company released a bigger, "plus" version of its Galaxy Note phone, and the Note 10 5G is also Samsung's second 5G phone, after the Galaxy S10 5G.

The Note phones join Samsung's already long lineup of premium phones announced this year. In addition to the Galaxy S10, S10 Plus and S10 5G, for example, the company plans to sell the Galaxy Fold, when it is eventually released in September after a delay, for nearly $2,000. But the Note phones stand out as part of Samsung's ultraluxe line. The first Galaxy Note launched in 2011 and the devices are usually outfitted with an expansive screen, an S Pen and top-of-the-line hardware. In short, the Note represents Samsung's best-of-the-best.

Compared to the Note 9, the Note 10 and 10 Plus have more rear cameras, they can directly charge other devices and accessories wirelessly, and their S Pen stylus now has Air motion, which enables users to interact with their phones at a distance. However, the Note 10 has a slightly smaller screen and battery than its predecessor and a surprisingly lower starting price at launch. The new phones are available for preorder and come in three colors: black, white and an iridescent aura glow.

For more information, check out the chart below, where we compare each phone spec by spec.

Note 10 vs. Note 10 Plus and Note 9 specs

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Display size, resolution 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED; 2,280x1,080 pixels 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED; 3,040x1,440 pixels 6.4-inch Super AMOLED; 2,960x1,440 pixels Pixel density 401 ppi 498 ppi 516 ppi Dimensions (Inches) 5.94 x 2.83 x 0.31 in 6.39 x 3.04 x 0.31 in 6.37 x 3.01 x 0.35 in Dimensions (Millimeters) 151 x 71.8 x 7.9 mm 162.3 x 77.2 x 7.9 mm 161.9 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm Weight (Ounces, Grams) 5.93 oz; 168g 6.91 oz; 196g 7.09 oz; 201g Mobile software Android 9.0 Pie Android 9.0 Pie Android 8.1 Oreo Camera 12-megapixel (wide angle), 16-megapixel (ultra-wide angle), 12-megapixel (telephoto) 12-megapixel (wide angle), 16-megapixel (ultra-wide angle), 12-megapixel (telephoto), 3D depth (HQVGA) 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (telephoto) Front-facing camera 10-megapixel 10-megapixel 8-megapixel Video capture 4K 4K 4K Processor Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, or Samsung Exynos 9825 Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, or Samsung Exynos 9825 Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor (2.8GHz + 1.7GHz), or Octa-core Samsung Exynos 9810 (2.7 GHz + 1.7 GHz) Storage 256GB 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 512GB RAM 8GB 12GB 6GB, 8GB Expandable storage No Up to 1TB 512GB Battery 3,500mAh 4,300mAh 4,000 mAh Fingerprint sensor In-screen In-screen Back of phone Connector USB-C USB-C USB-C Headphone jack No No Yes Special features Wireless PowerShare; water resistant (IP68); S Pen stylus with Bluetooth connectivity and Air actions Wireless PowerShare; water resistant (IP68); S Pen stylus with Bluetooth connectivity and Air actions Water resistant (IP68); wireless charging; S Pen with Bluetooth connectivity; Iris and facial scanning Price off-contract (USD) $949 $1,099 $1,000 (128GB), $1,250 (512GB)* Price (GBP) TBD TBD £899 (128GB), £1,099 (512GB)* Price (AUD) TBD TBD AU$1,499 (128GB), AU$1,799 (512GB)*

* Prices at launch