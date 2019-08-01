Mobile Fun

A video claiming to be a hands-on of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ has been posted on YouTube by British online mobile accessories retailer Mobile Fun. The 4-minute video goes into extreme detail, showing off what it says is the upcoming handset from every angle possible. Mobile Fun said it got the dummy phones from a phone case company, and added it has been "reliably informed" that there will be 5G versions of the phones.

The Note 10 will be launched Aug. 7 during a Samsung Unpacked event at the Barclays Center in New York. The venue is the same place the Korean tech giant launched the Note 9 last year. You can already register to receive early access to reserve the Note 10.

"At first glance, we can already see a few glaring differences from the Galaxy Note 9, from the rotation of the rear camera to the removal of the headphone jack," the video's narrator says. "Samsung seem to be taking a big step in terms of utilizing their competitors' technical features."

The video says Samsung's front-facing camera has been "reduced a single lens" positioned in the middle of the screen instead of in the top right-hand corner. On the rear is a vertically positioned three-lens setup that the video claims could each be primary, telephoto and ultra-wide lenses.

"On the Note 10+ alone, however, we have an interesting little addition of a fourth lens and a sensor placed neatly beside the three-lens setup," the video adds.

The Note 10 will measure 6.3 inches while the Note 10+ is 6.8 inches, according to the video.

"Looking at the external ports, buttons and cameras, we can see again that the Note 10 models are making some big steps into the future ... Samsung took the leap and they seem to have done the unthinkable by finally removing the headphone port in favor of the USB-C and Bluetooth connection," the video also says.

Previous rumors said Samsung has ditched the headphone jack, much like Apple, Google and Huawei.

Leaked pictures earlier in July of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus showed a front-facing camera in the middle of the handset and three cameras vertically aligned on the rear of the device. The images also showed volume and power buttons on the left side of the handset, and no Bixby button on the right.

The Note 10 is rumored to have physical buttons for power and volume, a bigger aspect ratio, a 6.66-inch display -- compared with the Note 9's 6.4-inch screen -- a 4,300mAh battery, possibly four rear cameras and a camera on the S Pen.

The Korean tech giant is also reportedly looking to make more than one model of the Note 10, including a 5G version like the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G. It could also come in a pink version.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.