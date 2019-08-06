Droid Life

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 promo materials have reportedly leaked ahead of the device's announcement Wednesday. In what looks to be official marketing, Samsung is calling the device not only a smartphone, but also a "gaming console," "computer," "film studio," and "intelligent pen," Droid Life reports.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the apparent leak.

The Note 10 will be launched Aug. 7 during a Samsung Unpacked event at the Barclays Center in New York. The venue is the same place the Korean tech giant launched the Note 9 last year. You can already register to receive early access to reserve the Note 10.

"With Galaxy Note 10, we haven't just made a new smartphone. We've designed a computer that's a gaming console, that's a film studio, and an intelligent pen, all in one device," the promo materials reportedly say.

Samsung is also claiming the Note 10 has a "nearly bezel-less cinematic display," according to Droid Life. "Galaxy Note 10's immersive Infinity Display has nearly invisible bezels that create a seamless experience between thought and action, viewing and creating," the apparent materials say.

The S-Pen, meanwhile, is "the closest thing to a magic wand," the purported promo materials add.

The marketing materials also point to gesture controls, a battery that lasts for more than a day and "hours of power from minutes of charge."

