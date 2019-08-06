CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Mobile

Note 10 promo materials reportedly leak

Details on the next Samsung Galaxy phone are still leaking.

samsung-galaxy-note10-leak

The leaks keep coming and they don't stop coming.

 Droid Life

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 promo materials have reportedly leaked ahead of the device's announcement Wednesday. In what looks to be official marketing, Samsung is calling the device not only a smartphone, but also a "gaming console," "computer," "film studio," and "intelligent pen," Droid Life reports.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the apparent leak.

The Note 10 will be launched Aug. 7 during a Samsung Unpacked event at the Barclays Center in New York. The venue is the same place the Korean tech giant launched the Note 9 last year. You can already register to receive early access to reserve the Note 10.

Read more on the Note 10

"With Galaxy Note 10, we haven't just made a new smartphone. We've designed a computer that's a gaming console, that's a film studio, and an intelligent pen, all in one device," the promo materials reportedly say.

Samsung is also claiming the Note 10 has a "nearly bezel-less cinematic display," according to Droid Life. "Galaxy Note 10's immersive Infinity Display has nearly invisible bezels that create a seamless experience between thought and action, viewing and creating," the apparent materials say.

The S-Pen, meanwhile, is "the closest thing to a magic wand," the purported promo materials add. 

The marketing materials also point to gesture controls, a battery that lasts for more than a day and "hours of power from minutes of charge."

Now playing: Watch this: How does the Galaxy Note 10 get out of the Fold's shadow?...
4:53
Mentioned Above
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (128GB, ocean blue)
$734
See it
$989 Walmart
See It
$999 Sprint
See It
$999 B&H Photo-Video
See It
CNET may get a commission from retail offers.

iOS 13 comes with new Siri voice, dark mode, privacy features: All the new software Apple will soon deliver to your iPhone.

We tested 5G speeds in 13 cities. Here's what we found: Faster speed versus more coverage. That's the most important issue for 5G networks today.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Next Article: Back-to-school deals keep heating up: Get the brand new MacBook Air for $900