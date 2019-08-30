Note 10 Plus specs vs. Note 10, S10 5G, S10 Plus and Note 9: What's new and different

On Aug. 7, Samsung unveiled three Note phones: the Note 10, Note 10 Plus and Note 10 5G. With these new additions, keeping track of Samsung's lineup of phones is an even more confusing task -- especially since many of the devices have similar specs and fall into what's considered the "top-tier" end of the price spectrum. In short, the new Note phones are followups to 2018's Note 9, and it's the first time the phone maker announced different Note versions simultaneously: a bigger, "plus" model and a 5G variant.
The new Note phones join the ranks of the Galaxy S10 Plus and Galaxy S10 5G. Both are premium Galaxy phones, but the former serves as Samsung's high-end flagship model and the latter is Samsung's first 5G phone that can connect to the next-gen network of high-speed mobile data.
Besides the $949 Note 10, all other phones cost more than $1,000 and have multiple rear cameras, big screens and water resistance. As the priciest of the bunch, the Galaxy S10 5G has the most cameras (four on the back and two on the front) and the biggest battery. You'll also notice that some phones have expandable storage (the Note 10 Plus, the S10 Plus and the Note 9) while the Note 10 and S10 5G do not. Unlike past years, the latest generation of Note phones do not have a headphone jack as well.
For more information, check out the comparison chart below, where we compare each phone spec by spec.
Note 10 Plus vs. Note 10, S10 5G, S10 Plus and Note 9 specs
|
|Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
|Samsung Galaxy Note 10
|Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
|Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
|Samsung Galaxy Note 9
|Display size, resolution
|6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED; 3,040x1,440 pixels
|6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED; 2,280x1,080 pixels
|6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED; 3,040x1,440 pixels
|6.4-inch AMOLED; 3,040x1,440-pixels
|6.4-inch Super AMOLED; 2,960x1,440 pixels
|Pixel density
|498 ppi
|401 ppi
|505 ppi
|522 ppi
|516 ppi
|Dimensions (Inches)
|6.39 x 3.04 x 0.31 in
|5.94 x 2.83 x 0.31 in
|6.40 x 3.04 x 0.31 in
|6.20 x 2.92 x 0.31 in
|6.37 x 3.01 x 0.35 in
|Dimensions (Millimeters)
|162.3 x 77.2 x 7.9 mm
|151 x 71.8 x 7.9 mm
|162.6 x 77.1 x 7.94 mm
|157.6 x 74.1 x 7.8 mm
|161.9 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm
|Weight (Ounces, Grams)
|6.91 oz; 196g
|5.93 oz; 168g
|6.98 oz; 198g
|6.17 oz; 175g
|7.09 oz; 201g
|Mobile software
|Android 9.0 Pie
|Android 9.0 Pie
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0
|Android 8.1 Oreo
|Camera
|12-megapixel (wide angle), 16-megapixel (ultra-wide angle), 12-megapixel (telephoto), 3D depth (HQVGA)
|12-megapixel (wide angle), 16-megapixel (ultra-wide angle), 12-megapixel (telephoto)
|12-megapixel (wide angle), 16-megapixel (ultra-wide angle), 12-megapixel (telephoto), 3D depth (HQVGA)
|12-megapixel (wide angle), 16-megapixel (ultra-wide angle), 12-megapixel (telephoto)
|12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (telephoto)
|Front-facing camera
|10-megapixel
|10-megapixel
|10-megapixel, 3D depth (HQVGA)
|10-megapixel, 8-megapixel
|8-megapixel
|Video capture
|4K
|4K
|4K
|4K
|4K
|Processor
|Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, or Samsung Exynos 9825
|Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, or Samsung Exynos 9825
|Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor
|Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor
|Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor (2.8GHz + 1.7GHz), or Octa-core Samsung Exynos 9810 (2.7 GHz + 1.7 GHz)
|Storage
|256GB, 512GB
|256GB
|256GB
|128GB, 512GB, 1TB
|128GB, 512GB
|RAM
|12GB
|8GB
|8GB
|8GB, 12GB
|6GB, 8GB
|Expandable storage
|Up to 1TB
|No
|No
|Up to 512GB
|512GB
|Battery
|4,300mAh
|3,500mAh
|4,500mAh
|4,100mAh
|4,000 mAh
|Fingerprint sensor
|In-screen
|In-screen
|In-screen
|In-screen
|Back of phone
|Connector
|USB-C
|USB-C
|USB-C
|USB-C
|USB-C
|Headphone jack
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Special features
|Wireless PowerShare; water resistant (IP68); S Pen stylus with Bluetooth connectivity and Air actions
|Wireless PowerShare; water resistant (IP68); S Pen stylus with Bluetooth connectivity and Air actions
|Wireless PowerShare; 3D depth cameras (not for face unlock); water resistant (IP68); Fast Wireless Charging 2.0
|Wireless PowerShare; hole punch screen notch; water resistant (IP68); Fast Wireless Charging 2.0
|Water resistant (IP68); wireless charging; S Pen with Bluetooth connectivity; iris and facial scanning
|Price off-contract (USD)
|$1,099
|$949
|$1,299
|$1000 (128GB), $1,249 (512GB), $1,599 (1TB)
|$1,000 (128GB), $1,250 (512GB)*
|Price (GBP)
|TBD
|TBD
|£1,099
|£899 (128GB)
|£899 (128GB), £1,099 (512GB)*
|Price (AUD)
|TBD
|TBD
|AU$1,999
|AU$1,499 (128GB)
|AU$1,499 (128GB), AU$1,799 (512GB)*
*Prices at launch
Discuss: Note 10 Plus specs vs. Note 10, S10 5G, S10 Plus and Note 9: What's new and different
