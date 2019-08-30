Note 10 Plus specs vs. Note 10, S10 5G, S10 Plus and Note 9: What's new and different

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

On Aug. 7, Samsung unveiled three Note phones: the Note 10, Note 10 Plus and Note 10 5G. With these new additions, keeping track of Samsung's lineup of phones is an even more confusing task -- especially since many of the devices have similar specs and fall into what's considered the "top-tier" end of the price spectrum. In short, the new Note phones are followups to 2018's Note 9, and it's the first time the phone maker announced different Note versions simultaneously: a bigger, "plus" model and a 5G variant.

The new Note phones join the ranks of the Galaxy S10 Plus and Galaxy S10 5G. Both are premium Galaxy phones, but the former serves as Samsung's high-end flagship model and the latter is Samsung's first 5G phone that can connect to the next-gen network of high-speed mobile data.

Now playing: Watch this: Galaxy Note and Note 10 Plus are here to wow you

Besides the $949 Note 10, all other phones cost more than $1,000 and have multiple rear cameras, big screens and water resistance. As the priciest of the bunch, the Galaxy S10 5G has the most cameras (four on the back and two on the front) and the biggest battery. You'll also notice that some phones have expandable storage (the Note 10 Plus, the S10 Plus and the Note 9) while the Note 10 and S10 5G do not. Unlike past years, the latest generation of Note phones do not have a headphone jack as well.

For more information, check out the comparison chart below, where we compare each phone spec by spec.

Note 10 Plus vs. Note 10, S10 5G, S10 Plus and Note 9 specs

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Display size, resolution 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED; 3,040x1,440 pixels 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED; 2,280x1,080 pixels 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED; 3,040x1,440 pixels 6.4-inch AMOLED; 3,040x1,440-pixels 6.4-inch Super AMOLED; 2,960x1,440 pixels Pixel density 498 ppi 401 ppi 505 ppi 522 ppi 516 ppi Dimensions (Inches) 6.39 x 3.04 x 0.31 in 5.94 x 2.83 x 0.31 in 6.40 x 3.04 x 0.31 in 6.20 x 2.92 x 0.31 in 6.37 x 3.01 x 0.35 in Dimensions (Millimeters) 162.3 x 77.2 x 7.9 mm 151 x 71.8 x 7.9 mm 162.6 x 77.1 x 7.94 mm 157.6 x 74.1 x 7.8 mm 161.9 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm Weight (Ounces, Grams) 6.91 oz; 196g 5.93 oz; 168g 6.98 oz; 198g 6.17 oz; 175g 7.09 oz; 201g Mobile software Android 9.0 Pie Android 9.0 Pie Android 9.0 Android 9.0 Android 8.1 Oreo Camera 12-megapixel (wide angle), 16-megapixel (ultra-wide angle), 12-megapixel (telephoto), 3D depth (HQVGA) 12-megapixel (wide angle), 16-megapixel (ultra-wide angle), 12-megapixel (telephoto) 12-megapixel (wide angle), 16-megapixel (ultra-wide angle), 12-megapixel (telephoto), 3D depth (HQVGA) 12-megapixel (wide angle), 16-megapixel (ultra-wide angle), 12-megapixel (telephoto) 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (telephoto) Front-facing camera 10-megapixel 10-megapixel 10-megapixel, 3D depth (HQVGA) 10-megapixel, 8-megapixel 8-megapixel Video capture 4K 4K 4K 4K 4K Processor Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, or Samsung Exynos 9825 Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, or Samsung Exynos 9825 Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor (2.8GHz + 1.7GHz), or Octa-core Samsung Exynos 9810 (2.7 GHz + 1.7 GHz) Storage 256GB, 512GB 256GB 256GB 128GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 512GB RAM 12GB 8GB 8GB 8GB, 12GB 6GB, 8GB Expandable storage Up to 1TB No No Up to 512GB 512GB Battery 4,300mAh 3,500mAh 4,500mAh 4,100mAh 4,000 mAh Fingerprint sensor In-screen In-screen In-screen In-screen Back of phone Connector USB-C USB-C USB-C USB-C USB-C Headphone jack No No Yes Yes Yes Special features Wireless PowerShare; water resistant (IP68); S Pen stylus with Bluetooth connectivity and Air actions Wireless PowerShare; water resistant (IP68); S Pen stylus with Bluetooth connectivity and Air actions Wireless PowerShare; 3D depth cameras (not for face unlock); water resistant (IP68); Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 Wireless PowerShare; hole punch screen notch; water resistant (IP68); Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 Water resistant (IP68); wireless charging; S Pen with Bluetooth connectivity; iris and facial scanning Price off-contract (USD) $1,099 $949 $1,299 $1000 (128GB), $1,249 (512GB), $1,599 (1TB) $1,000 (128GB), $1,250 (512GB)* Price (GBP) TBD TBD £1,099 £899 (128GB) £899 (128GB), £1,099 (512GB)* Price (AUD) TBD TBD AU$1,999 AU$1,499 (128GB) AU$1,499 (128GB), AU$1,799 (512GB)*

*Prices at launch