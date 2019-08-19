Note 10 Plus specs vs. iPhone XS Max, OnePlus 7 Pro and LG V50 ThinQ

At a Brooklyn press event on Aug. 7, Samsung announced the Note 10, Note 10 Plus and Note 10 5G, three phones that have big screens, an embedded S Pen stylus and multiple rear cameras. Since the first Galaxy Note launch in 2011, the Note phones have stood out as part of Samsung's ultraluxe line. The devices are usually outfitted with a steep price and top-of-the-line hardware, and represent the best of Samsung's best.
But Samsung is not alone. With phone sales slumping globally, the crowded phone industry is more competitive than ever. Samsung's main rival, Apple, has the iPhone XS Max, a phone with a brilliant 6.5-inch screen, a superfast processor and excellent dual rear cameras. On the Android side is the OnePlus 7 Pro, a cheaper phone that ultimately earned CNET's Editors' Choice award in June. Lastly, LG, which is based in South Korea along with Samsung, released the V50 ThinQ 5G. The V50 features a headphone jack, five cameras and next-gen 5G connectivity.
All phones have their strengths and weaknesses, at least on paper. For instance, the Note 10 Plus has the biggest screen and battery, the iPhone XS Max has secure face scanning, the OnePlus 7 Pro is the least expensive of the bunch and the LG V50 has the sharpest display. To see how the devices stack up against one another, check out our chart, which compares each phone spec-by-spec.
Note 10 Plus vs. iPhone XS Max, OnePlus 7 Pro and LG V50 specs
|
|Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
|iPhone XS Max
|OnePlus 7 Pro
|LG V50 ThinQ 5G
|Display size, resolution
|6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED; 3,040x1,440 pixels
|6.5-inch Super Retina OLED; 2,688x1,242 pixels
|6.67-inch AMOLED; 3,120x1,440 pixels
|6.4-inch OLED; 3,120x1,440 pixels
|Pixel density
|498 ppi
|458 ppi
|516 ppi
|564 ppi
|Dimensions (Inches)
|6.39x3.04x0.31 in
|6.2x3.0x.3 in
|6.4x2.99x0.35 in
|6.26x3.0x0.33 in
|Dimensions (Millimeters)
|162.3x77.2x7.9 mm
|157.5x77.4x7.7 mm
|162.6 x 75.9 x 8.8 mm
|159.1x76.1x 8.3mm
|Weight (Ounces, Grams)
|6.91 oz; 196g
|7.3oz; 208g
|7.27 oz; 206g
|6.46 oz.; 183g
|Mobile software
|Android 9.0 Pie
|iOS 12
|Android 9.0 Pie
|Android 9.0 Pie
|Camera
|12-megapixel (wide-angle), 16-megapixel (ultra wide-angle), 12-megapixel (telephoto), 3D depth (HQVGA)
|12-megapixel (standard), 12-megapixel (telephoto)
|48-megapixel (standard), 8-megapixel (telephoto), 16-megapixel (ultra wide-angle)
|12-megapixel (standard), 16-megapixel (wide-angle), 12-megapixel (telephoto)
|Front-facing camera
|10-megapixel
|7-megapixel
|16-megapixel
|8-megapixel (standard), 5-megapixel (wide)
|Video capture
|4K
|4K
|4K
|4K
|Processor
|Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, or Samsung Exynos 9825
|Apple A12 Bionic
|2.84GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Storage
|256GB, 512GB
|64GB, 256GB, 512GB
|128GB, 256GB
|128GB
|RAM
|12GB
|Not disclosed
|6GB, 8GB, 12GB
|6GB
|Expandable storage
|Up to 1TB
|No
|No
|2TB
|Battery
|4,300-mAh
|3,174-mAh (unconfirmed by Apple)
|4,000-mAh
|4,000-mAh
|Fingerprint sensor
|In-screen
|None (Face ID)
|In-screen
|Back
|Connector
|USB-C
|Lightning
|USB-C
|USB-C
|Headphone jack
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Special features
|Wireless PowerShare; water resistant (IP68); S Pen stylus with Bluetooth connectivity and Air actions
|Water-resistant (IP68); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging; Face ID; Memoji
|90Hz display, pop-up selfie camera, dual-SIM, Warp Charging
|5G connectivity; water resistant (IP68); wireless charging, Quick Charge 3.0
|Price off-contract (USD)
|$1,099
|$1,099 (64GB), $1,249 (256GB), $1,449 (512GB)
|$669 (128GB/6GB); $699 (256GB/8GB); $749 (256GB/12GB)
|$1,000 (Verizon); $1,152 (Sprint)
|Price (GBP)
|TBD
|£1,099 (64GB), £1,249 (256GB), £1,449 (512GB)
|£649 (128GB/6GB); £699 (256GB/8GB); £799 (256GB/12GB)
|Starts at £69 (EE)
|Price (AUD)
|TBD
|AU$1,799 (64GB), AU$2,049 (256GB), AU$2,369 (512GB)
|Converted: AU$962 (128GB/6GB); AU$1,006 (256GB/8GB); AU$1,076 (256GB/12GB)
|Starts at AU$1,728
