North Korea to the US: We aren't responsible for WannaCry

A spokesperson for North Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday reportedly responded to the Trump administration's accusations that it was responsible for the WannaCry cyberattacks, via the state-owned Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), calling them "absurd."

"As we have clearly stated on several occasions, we have nothing to do with cyberattack and we do not feel a need to respond, on a case-by-case basis, to such absurd allegations of the US," the spokesperson said, according to KCNA.

The May attack encrypted files on more than 300,000 computers in 150 countries, with victims including hospitals, banks, telecommunications companies and warehouses. It was made possible by a vulnerability in out-of-date versions of Microsoft Windows.

