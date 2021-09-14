Norm Macdonald dies at 61: Fellow comics recall a 'courageous comedy genius'

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Jim Carrey, Jon Stewart, Conan O'Brien, Sarah Silverman, Steve Martin, Patton Oswalt, Seth Rogan and a host of other performers paid tribute to comedian Norm Macdonald Tuesday following news that the SNL alum had died at age 61.

"Norm had the most unique comedic voice I have ever encountered and he was so relentlessly and uncompromisingly funny," Conan O'Brien tweeted. "I will never laugh that hard again." Wrote Sarah Silverman, "Norm was in a comedy genre of his own. No one like him on this planet. lease do yourself a favor and watch his stuff."

Macdonald had been battling cancer for nine years, according to Deadline, which reporting the comedian's death citing MacDonald's management firm Brillstein Entertainment.

Born in Quebec, the deadpan comedian and actor was from 1993 to 1998 a cast member on Saturday Night Live, where he hosted Weekend Update segments. Fans fondly his impressions of Burt Reynolds, Clint Eastwood, David Letterman, Larry King, Quentin Tarantino, Mr. Bean, Rod Serling and former US Sen. Bob Dole, who paid his respects to MacDonald on Tuesday. "Norm was a great talent," Dole tweeted, "and I loved laughing with him on SNL."

“Norm @normmacdonald was a great talent, and I loved laughing with him on SNL. *Bob Dole* will miss Norm Macdonald.” pic.twitter.com/gPsdyJ5tS9 — Senator Bob Dole (@SenatorDole) September 14, 2021

Macdonald had his own sitcom, The Norm Show, from 1999 to 2000, and more recently a Netflix series. He regularly appeared as a guest on late-night talk shows, prompting Seth Rogen to call him "the funniest guest of all time." Macdonald had been scheduled to appear at the New York Comedy Festival in November.

My dear friend Norm MacDonald passed after a brave 10 year battle. He was one of our most precious gems. An honest and courageous comedy genius. I love him. — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) September 14, 2021

I am absolutely devastated about Norm Macdonald. Norm had the most unique comedic voice I have ever encountered and he was so relentlessly and uncompromisingly funny. I will never laugh that hard again. I'm so sad for all of us today. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) September 14, 2021

NOOOOO GODDAMIT. Oh my God what is even happening.



Good bye, Norm. You were never not 100% hilarious. https://t.co/loW3QsEjgW — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 14, 2021

Norm was in a comedy genre of his own. No one like him on this planet. Please do yourself a favor and watch his stuff. He was one of a kind of all time — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) September 14, 2021

Norm is the pinnacle of bravery and originality. 💔 https://t.co/UfeNoEUlUv — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) September 14, 2021

Oh fuck. I was a huge fan of Norm Macdonald and I essentially ripped off his delivery when I first started acting. I would stay up specifically to watch him on talk shows. He was the funniest guest of all time. We lost a comedy giant today. One of the the all time greats. RIP. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) September 14, 2021

I’ve got so many laughs in my life by just repeating Norm MacDonald jokes. One of the funniest to ever do it - RIP to a king — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) September 14, 2021

No one could make you break like Norm Macdonald. Hilarious and unique. Fuck cancer. — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) September 14, 2021

Of the many addictive rabbit holes you can disappear down on the internet, the most pleasurable is 'Norm MacDonald chat show appearances'. Thanks for all the laughs Norm, very sorry to see you go. https://t.co/ahxZNRdJEw — edgarwright (@edgarwright) September 14, 2021

To so many people in comedy, me included, there was nobody funnier than Norm MacDonald. You always hoped he would hang around after the work was done, just so you could hear his stories and get a laugh. So hilarious and so generous with his personality. I’m gonna miss him. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) September 14, 2021

Norm MacDonald on battles with cancer cancer: “and I’m pretty sure, I’m not a doctor, but I’m pretty sure if you die, the cancer dies at the same time. That’s not a loss. That’s a draw.” — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) September 14, 2021