When you're about to commit to a monthly or yearly virtual private network subscription, there are three factors to weigh: speed, security and price. NordVPN and ExpressVPN are CNET's leading VPN competitors, in no small part because of their exceptional performance when we stress-tested their privacy and security promises.

Both NordVPN and ExpressVPN are based in countries with competitively stringent privacy laws generally considered outside the reach of the US and its intelligence allies, and both come with a kill switch, which prevents data exposure in case your service cuts out. Both are solid for media torrenting and accessing Netflix when you're traveling out of the country. Both offer 24/7 live-chat and email customer service support.

Since these two performers are at the top of their field this year, the best way to pick the right one for you is to slice up their speed and price. Here's how the two privacy titans stack up in 2020.

ExpressVPN No matter how fast the service, a secure VPN will always slow your connection speeds. Combine that with the sluggish speeds of most public Wi-Fi (when you need your VPN the most), and speed moves to the forefront as a crucial feature for many VPN shoppers. Enter ExpressVPN. Offering more than 3,000-plus servers in 160 locations and 94 countries, this British Virgin Islands-based service might have fewer servers than NordVPN, but they're in a greater number of countries. And they fly. Our speed tests found ExpressVPN resulted in less than 2% overall loss of speed, compared to NordVPN's 32% speed loss. Read more: Special report: A winning strategy for cybersecurity (free PDF) (TechRepublic) ExpressVPN muscled its way ahead of the VPN pack last year and has been hard to beat ever since, offering outstanding speeds and a reputation for reliability and security. Its easy-to-navigate interface makes it an apt choice for newcomers just learning about VPNs, and its multiplatform compatibility expands its value to a wide base of consumers. These factors more than justify ExpressVPN's slightly higher-than-average prices, starting at about $7 a month (with three months free). It does offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, and you can pay with credit card, PayPal or Bitcoin. ExpressVPN only offers five simultaneous connections compared to NordVPN's six, but it snagged a 4.5 out of 5 in our list of the best mobile VPN services for 2020 thanks in part to its wide hyper-flexible platform compatibility. Android, iOS, BlackBerry, Windows, Mac, Linux, PlayStation, Xbox -- if it's something you surf on, ExpressVPN is probably going to work with it. By contrast, NordVPN doesn't appear to have any gaming console apps. The best part? ExpressVPN's fast speeds don't require the kinds of privacy sacrifices you often see with other stress-tested, high-speed VPNs. While the British Virgin Islands is a UK territory, it isn't explicitly subject to UK data retention laws nor does it participate in intelligence-sharing agreements. Sure, its status as a UK territory gives us pause when considering the potential privacy exposure if political pressure is ever applied. But right now, we're feeling the island breeze. Read more: ExpressVPN review: A VPN speed leader with a secure reputation