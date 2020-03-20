All-Clad cookware sets at 55% off and more kitchen deals at Nordstrom right now

Deal Savings Price













Show more (4 items)

Spring is officially here and Nordstrom is offering up a sale on a slew of kitchen and home products for 25% off. If you have extra free time on your hands, you can finally perfect the art of drip coffee, host a virtual tea party with your family and toast a ton of bread -- all in the matter of a few hours. Sounds like our idea of a good weekend.

Nordstrom This adorable 1-quart saucepan is modeled after Scandinavian design, built out of enamel and perfect for warming sauces, melting butter and heating up milk for hot cocoa.

Nordstrom Find some comfort and serenity in this calming tea set, complete with a teapot, creamer, plate and mug.

Nordstrom Two All-Clad pans for under $45? Unheard of. Snag this nonstick set, which is great for searing, browning and flipping pancakes.

Nordstrom This sleek kettle will make you want to get up in the morning. The precision-pour spout means less mess (and fewer spills) for heating water for everything from tea to coffee and hot chocolate.



Nordstrom These nesting bowls make storage easy. When they're not being used, stack them together, and when you've got leftovers, throw them in and prop the lid on top. The bowls can be stored in the fridge and freezer, and also used to warm leftovers up in the microwave.

Nordstrom Heating water has never been more fun than with this retro SMEG kettle. Choose from a slew of colors, like pink, pastel green and neon red, then get to work on heating water: The built-in level indicators make it easy to know what temperature the water is, and the kettle automatically turns off when the water hits the set temperature.

Nordstrom Toasting never looked cooler, thanks to SMEG's vintage-looking toaster. This four-slice variety has a couple of functions (bagel, reheat and defrost), plus extra-long slots, self-centering racks and a removable crumb tray.

Nordstrom Bring the coffee shop to your kitchen with this splashy coffee maker, complete with a thermal carafe, travel lid and a copper boiling element that results in expertly steeped coffee at your ideal temperature.