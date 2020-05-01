CNET también está disponible en español.

A $60 All-Clad fry pan set and other great deals for Mother's Day from Nordstrom's sale

Surprise mom with Wusthof, Le Creuset and more.

All Clad

With Mother's Day fast approaching, you may be wondering what, exactly, to send your dearest mom. Perhaps a box of chocolates will do, or a traditional bouquet of flowers. But if you're looking for something a little more long-lasting, head on over to Nordstrom's home and kitchen sale, where you can quickly find things mom's sure to love: splashy tea sets, crystal glasses and a set of beloved All-Clad pans. Ahead, a collection of items we're shipping to mom, immediately. 

Rhys tea set: $35

You save $23
Nordstrom

This chic, contemporary tea set is crafted out of grey stoneware and is sure to match any kitchen. Included is one teapot, a creamer, mug and matching plate. 

$35 at Nordstrom

Kate Spade crown point picture frame: $36

You save $24
Nordstrom

Sure, mom would be plenty happy with a bottle of wine and chocolates, but what she really wants to look at is a portrait of her favorite child (aka, you!), propped in this silver picture frame.

$36 at Nordstrom

Tom Dixon bump set of 2 tall glasses: $45

You save $55
Nordstrom

These two-toned gray and pink glasses are actually stackable -- inspired by laboratory glassware -- primed to make a colorful addition to any bar cart or outdoor patio. 

$45 at Nordstrom

All-Clad hard anodized nonstick fry pan set: $60

You save $30
Nordstrom

All-Clad's fry pan set comes with two pans -- an 8- and 10-inch pair -- which were born for all your searing, browning and frying needs. The pans are oven-safe -- and even dishwasher-safe -- perfect for the mom who likes easy clean-up. 

$60 at Nordstrom

Nambé cheese block with knife & spreader: $70

You save $30
Nordstrom

Serving cheese has never been easier, thanks to this two-in-one wooden cheese board that's complete with a built-in knife and spreader.  

$70 at Nordstrom

Wusthof gourmet 4-piece steak knife set: $80

You save $20
Nordstrom

Grilling season is around the corner, so get mom prepped with all those outdoor necessities -- including a set of super sharp steak knives. These knives are complete with a stainless steel 4.5-inch blade, guaranteed to cut through grilled steak and chicken.  

$80 at Nordstrom

Waterford Elegance optic lead crystal pitcher: $105

You save $35
Nordstrom

Fill this crystal pitcher with homemade lemonade or your favorite sangria, which will instantly become center stage for cocktail hour. 

$105 at Nordstrom

The White Company alpaca & silk throw blanket: $250

You save $248

Nordstrom

Curl up under this undeniably cozy alpaca and silk throw blanket, which is sure to look great atop a bed or slung over the couch. 

$250 at Nordstrom

Le Creuset 5-quart cast iron braiser: $360

You save $78
Nordstrom

Nothing says "Happy Mother's Day" like a Le Creuset cast iron braiser, painted in bright cherry. The cast iron classic effortlessly moves from the stove to the oven, ready to be filled with all mom's favorite hearty meals. 

$360 at Nordstrom