A $60 All-Clad fry pan set and other great deals for Mother's Day from Nordstrom's sale

With Mother's Day fast approaching, you may be wondering what, exactly, to send your dearest mom. Perhaps a box of chocolates will do, or a traditional bouquet of flowers. But if you're looking for something a little more long-lasting, head on over to Nordstrom's home and kitchen sale, where you can quickly find things mom's sure to love: splashy tea sets, crystal glasses and a set of beloved All-Clad pans. Ahead, a collection of items we're shipping to mom, immediately.

Nordstrom This chic, contemporary tea set is crafted out of grey stoneware and is sure to match any kitchen. Included is one teapot, a creamer, mug and matching plate.

Nordstrom Sure, mom would be plenty happy with a bottle of wine and chocolates, but what she really wants to look at is a portrait of her favorite child (aka, you!), propped in this silver picture frame.

Nordstrom These two-toned gray and pink glasses are actually stackable -- inspired by laboratory glassware -- primed to make a colorful addition to any bar cart or outdoor patio.

Nordstrom All-Clad's fry pan set comes with two pans -- an 8- and 10-inch pair -- which were born for all your searing, browning and frying needs. The pans are oven-safe -- and even dishwasher-safe -- perfect for the mom who likes easy clean-up.

Nordstrom Serving cheese has never been easier, thanks to this two-in-one wooden cheese board that's complete with a built-in knife and spreader.

Nordstrom Grilling season is around the corner, so get mom prepped with all those outdoor necessities -- including a set of super sharp steak knives. These knives are complete with a stainless steel 4.5-inch blade, guaranteed to cut through grilled steak and chicken.

Nordstrom Fill this crystal pitcher with homemade lemonade or your favorite sangria, which will instantly become center stage for cocktail hour.

Nordstrom Curl up under this undeniably cozy alpaca and silk throw blanket, which is sure to look great atop a bed or slung over the couch.