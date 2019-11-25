All-Clad, Le Creuset and more irresistible kitchen deals from Nordstrom's Black Friday sale

Nordstrom

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

One retailer that never skimps on Black Friday deals is Nordstrom, making it a one-stop shop for all of your holiday shopping. And in true Nordstrom fashion, the brand has begun to tease some of the deals you'll expect come Black Friday. Prices are expected to drop on Nov. 27, with more on-sale items released the day of. Check out all of the kitchen and home items topping our Black Friday wish list and for more holiday gift ideas, take a gander at some of our other Black Friday finds from other major retailers.

Nordstrom This '50s retro style juicer from Smeg is the perfect gift for your friends who love to host Sunday brunch. The juicer comes in six different colors, so there's sure to be one that works with your kitchen color scheme.

Nordstrom This chic wine chiller is a great gift to bring to any holiday party. Simply unscrew the top and insert a bottle of your choice to enjoy chilled wine for hours.

Nordstrom Take your charcuterie game up a notch with this trendy agate cheese board. Offered in four different colors, it's also already on sale for 20% off. Grab it while you can or wait around to see if it's discounted even further on Black Friday.

Nordstrom All-Clad is one of our favorite high-end cookware brands and rarely goes on sale, so when we saw that this stainless steel soup pot was 33% off, we automatically added it to our carts. Trust us, this purchase is worth the splurge.

Nordstrom This German knife brand is one of the best in the game. Gift this cook's knife to your favorite chef this holiday season -- it's guaranteed to be a hit.

Nordstrom These simple, modern crystal wine glasses are ideal for serving any drink or cocktail. Not only is the style pretty, but the curved silhouette is also designed to bring out the flavor and aroma of your favorite wines.

Nordstrom Everyone needs a good cast iron pan, and everyone always could use a beautiful Le Creuset cast iron brasier to add to their collection. This version comes with a lid, so you can roast chicken, lasagna, casseroles and side dishes. Choose from three colors: blue, orange and turquoise.

Nordstrom Whether you are looking to replace your cookware set or are in the search for a stellar holiday gift, this 10-piece All-Clad cookware collection will impress anyone. The bundle is 45% off the original price, replete with two fry pans, two sauce pans, a sauté pan, a stock pot and four matching lids.

Nordstrom These elegant All-Clad pans are more than 30% off and ready to be used on the stove. The set includes on 10-inch fry pan, one 4-quart sauté pan and one matching lid. The nonstick coatings mean mess-free cooking and cleanup and can be placed in the oven up to 500º F.