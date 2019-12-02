CNET también está disponible en español.

Le Creuset, All-Clad and more great kitchen deals from Nordstrom's Cyber Monday sale

The deals you won't want to miss.

le-creuset
Nordstrom
One retailer that never skimps on Cyber Monday deals is Nordstrom, making it a one-stop shop for all of your holiday shopping. And in true Nordstrom fashion, the brand has some of the best deals you'd expect for Cyber Monday. 

Check out all of the kitchen and home items topping our Cyber Monday wish list and for more holiday gift ideas, take a gander at some of our other Cyber Monday finds from other major retailers. 

Anthropologie Alden lidded serving dish: $35
Nordstrom

Dress up your dinner parties with this muted, yet elegant, lidded serving dish from Anthropologie. The slightly speckled exterior gives it an earthy glow, and it's oven safe, so it can be shepherded directly from the oven to your table. 

$35 at Nordstrom

Anthropologie Agate cheese board: $55
Nordstrom

Take your charcuterie game up a notch with this trendy agate cheese board. Offered in three different colors, they're all 30% off today.

$55 at Nordstrom

Anthropologie soda lime glass cake stand: $17-$23
Nordstrom's

Holiday entertaining season will soon be in full swing. These two-tone glass cake stands are a fabulously festive way to showcase treats from cakes to cookies. They're available in two sizes and several colors -- and all are 40% off now.

$17 at Nordstrom

All-Clad stainless-steel soup pot: $200
Nordstrom

All-Clad is one of our favorite high-end cookware brands and rarely goes on sale, so when we saw that this stainless-steel soup pot was 33% off, we automatically added it to our carts. Trust us, this purchase is worth the splurge. 

$200 at Nordstrom

Waterford Elegance fine crystal stemless wine glasses: $40
Nordstrom

These simple, modern crystal wine glasses are ideal for serving any drink or cocktail. Not only is the style pretty, but the curved silhouette is also designed to bring out the flavor and aroma of your favorite wines. 

$40 at Nordstrom

Le Creuset signature cast-iron braiser: $300
Nordstrom

Everyone needs a good cast-iron pan, and everyone always could use a beautiful Le Creuset cast-iron brasier to add to their collection. This version comes with a lid, so you can roast chicken, lasagna, casseroles and side dishes. Choose from three colors: blue, orange and turquoise. 

$300 at Nordstrom

All-Clad 10-piece stainless-steel cookware set: $700
Nordstrom

Whether you are looking to replace your cookware set or are in the search for a stellar holiday gift, this 10-piece All-Clad cookware collection will impress anyone. The bundle is 45% off the original price, replete with two frying pans, two saucepans, a saute pan, a stock pot and four matching lids. 

$700 at Nordstrom

All-Clad hard-anodized three-piece saute pan set: $150
Nordstrom

These elegant All-Clad pans are more than 30% off and ready to be used on the stove. The set contains one 10-inch fry pan, one 4-quart saute pan and one matching lid. The nonstick coatings mean mess-free cooking and cleanup and can be placed in the oven at up to 500º F. 

$150 at Nordstrom

Waterford Lismore diamond lead crystal two-piece cake serving set: $60
Nordstrom

A perfect cake deserves to be sliced into with divine serving tools. This two-piece Waterford set does the trick, coated with glinting crystals around the handles.  

$60 at Nordstrom

Smart Garden indoor garden: $67
Nordstrom

Itching to get a farm? You can start small with this self-watering indoor garden, which allows you to grow your own fresh herbs and vegetables. 

$67 at Nordstrom
