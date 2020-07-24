The best kitchen deals to bookmark from Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom

Once a year, Nordstrom unleashes a doozy of a sale, on everything from beauty products to clothing and shoes. But we're here for anything kitchen-related, and luckily there are plenty of products that are marked down in that category as well. This year, Nordstrom is doing things a little differently with its Anniversary Sale, opting to provide early access to preview everything that will be on sale -- but the catch is not everyone can access these sale items at the same time. Here's how it breaks down:

Starting July 24: Everyone can view what will be going on sale -- but you can't buy at the sale prices yet.

Aug. 4 - 13: Sale prices begin to become available for Nordstrom credit card holders, with the exact date dependent upon your tier in the Nordy Club: "Icons" get in Aug. 4, "Insiders" on Aug. 13.

Aug. 19: Sale prices are open to everyone.

For now, though, we're showcasing what we're adding to our wish list from the kitchen and home department. Mark the appropriate dates down in your calendar so you can be primed and prepped for when the time comes to finally check out.

Nordstrom These slightly geometric stemless glasses are tinged a light pink, the perfect glass to hold while you sip wine on the porch on a warm summer night.

Nordstrom A set of nesting storage containers takes up less room in your cabinets, and these three containers -- which are oven- and dishwasher-safe -- can hold 3, 4 and 6 cups.

Nordstrom Showcase your favorite wine in style, thanks to this chic decanter. The streamlined design is topped with a copper ring stopper that's bound to dress up even the cheapest of bottles.

Nordstrom Heading to a steakhouse isn't quite possible these days, but you can relive the experience by pulling out this steak knife set when you're grilling rib-eye at home. The partially serrated stainless-steel blades are sharp enough to saw through even the toughest of meats.

Nordstrom These fry pans are an essential addition to any kitchen, complete with a nonstick coating that makes cleanup a breeze.

Nordstrom The vintage-inspired look of this electric kettle is undeniably charming, but the appliance is still powered by contemporary technology. The kettle makes it easy to heat up water for tea, coffee and oatmeal, and comes in two different colors: gold and rose gold.

Nordstrom A toaster that's chic and functional, what more could you want? This unit boasts two extra-wide slots -- to fit thick or thin slices of bread -- complete with an automatic pop-up and removable crumb tray. The toaster also has functions to toast bagels, reheat and defrost.