Nordstorm's Anniversary Sale is now live for everyone. Here are the best kitchen deals

Here are the best kitchen and home deals still left to snatch up.

Attention: The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is now live to everyone! You, your grandma, your uncle -- you can even tell the nosy next-door neighbor. (After you secure the things you want, of course). Once a year, Nordy's unleashes a doozy of a sale, on everything from beauty products to clothing and shoes. But we're here for anything kitchen-related, and luckily there are plenty of products marked down in that category as well. This year, the upscale retailer did things a little differently with its Anniversary Sale, opting to provide early access to preview everything that would be on sale. Nordstrom credit card holders had early access to these sale prices, for instance, and a few things did sell out, but as of today the sale is open to anyone and everyone. That's good news because there are still some major steals on brands we love like Le Creuset, SMEG and more. 

Here are some of our top picks from the annual Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale on now.

Le Creuset 22-ounce canister: $35

You save $9
Le Creuset

Your sugar, flour, coffee and tea bags would kill for a home this nice. The iconic French cookware brand makes the enameled stoneware canister in five charming colors, all available at the sale price right now. A 1.5-quart canister from the same line is also on sale.

Medium wood serving and salad bowl: $35

You save $20
Nordstrom

A lovely wooden bowl to encourage more salad eating in your household.

Riedel 4-pack of red wine glasses: $44

You save $15
Nordstrom

The Austrian producer of high-quality stemware is an industry standard at fine restaurants and for folks who take their wine seriously. A 4-pack for $44 is a very nice price.

Godinger Seville wine decanter: $46

You save $24
Nordstrom

Showcase your favorite wine in style, thanks to this chic decanter. The streamlined design is topped with a copper ring stopper that's bound to dress up even the cheapest of bottles.

Godinger 9-piece copper finish bar set: $87

You save $43
Nordstrom

These cocktail-making essentials will brighten up any home bar thanks to the coppery finish. The set includes a shaker, ice bucket, four utensils, tongs, stand and tray.

All-Clad D3 7-Piece stainless steel cookware set: $150

You save $80
All-Clad

All-Clad is one of the best cookware producers ever and has earned itself a cult following. This 2-piece set includes an 8-inch fry pan and 1-quart saucepan to sneak some glamour into your kitchen arsenal.

SMEG '50s retro-style electric kettle: $171.90

You save $58.05
Nordstrom

The vintage-inspired look of this electric kettle is undeniably charming, but the appliance is still powered by contemporary technology. The kettle makes it easy to heat up water for tea, coffee and oatmeal, and comes in two different colors: gold and rose gold.

SMEG '50s retro-style two-slice toaster: $171.90

You save $58.05
Nordstrom

A toaster that's chic and functional, what more could you want? This unit boasts two extra-wide slots -- to fit thick or thin slices of bread -- complete with an automatic pop-up and removable crumb tray. The toaster also has functions to toast bagels, reheat and defrost.

This article was originally written by Amy Schulman and updated by David Watsky at a later date.