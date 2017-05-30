Nordic leaders clutch soccer ball in hopes of going viral

Scandanavian and Icelandic leaders appear to be poking some fun at President Trump.

As spotted by Digg, the official Twitter account of the The Nordic Council and Nordic Council of Ministers posted a tweet earlier today showing Nordic heads of government jointly holding a soccer ball.

The photo, embedded above, shows the prime ministers of Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland and Iceland showing their solidarity regarding an initiative called "Nordic Solutions To Global Challenges" that aims to achieve the UN's sustainable development goals for 2030.

It bears a strong resemblance to the now infamous photo that went viral earlier in May, in which President Trump and leaders of Mideast nations gathered around a glowing orb at the conclusion of the president's visit. (It was, apparently, a world globe.)

So far, no reaction from the @realdonaldtrump Twitter account.