Nope. Just nope. Jordan Peele's next movie looks creepy as hell in the first trailer, set to saddle up during the 2022 Super Bowl.

Nope is set to premiere July 22, opening in theaters. The film follows a black-owned Hollywood horse training outfit which descends into darkness, as various rural folk (and some of those colorful waving inflatable tube guys) cast their eyes to a sinister menace overhead.

The film stars Daniel Kaluuya, so memorable in Peele's 2017 directorial debut, Get Out. He's joined by Keke Palmer and Oscar-nominated actor Steven Yeun in a cowboy hat.

Peele shared the trailer early Sunday ahead of the big game, accompanied by the cryptic comment: "What's a bad miracle?"

Announcing the title back in 2021, Peele tweeted a poster showing a dark cloud hanging over a town.

Previously best known as part of comic double act Key and Peele, writer and director Peele had a huge horror hit with Get Out, which earned him an Oscar for best screenplay. He followed it up with Us, another horror thriller, and a revival of creepy classic The Twilight Zone.