Nokia goes retro at MWC with Nokia 210, unveils 1 Plus, 3.2 and 4.2 phones too

Nokia didn't just bring the five-camera-toting Nokia 9 PureView to MWC. The storied phone brand also introduced a whole slew of more affordable new phones on Sunday. These are the Nokia 210, which struts a familiar old-school design, and the midrange Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2.

With its physical number keys, brick body and limited software capabilities, the Nokia 210 isn't exactly the latest and greatest in hardware. But its purposefully classic look may be a good fit for those looking for a simple, user-friendly feature phone. It's also super cheap, priced at 30 euros -- that converts to about $35, £25 or AU$50.

If you're worried about being too off the grid, the Nokia 210 does have a few modern fixings. You can browse the web and post to Facebook, for example, on the Opera Mini browser. Nokia also included its signature game of Snake, albeit an updated version that's not quite as nostalgia-inducing as the chassis.

The Nokia 1 Plus is also "simple," but in another distinct way. While it does have a 5.45-inch touchscreen, an 8-megapixel camera and a quad-core processor, it runs Android 9 Pie, Go Edition. Android Go is a lighter version of the OS and its essential apps, which lets entry-level phones like this run Android smoothly, on a lighter memory footprint.

With two storage options, the 1 Plus costs 89 euros (for the 8GB model) or 99 euros (16GB). That's about $100 and $110; £80 and £90; or AU$140 and AU$160, respectively.

Nokia 1 Plus specs

5.45-inch IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio



8-megapixel rear camera with autofocus



5-megapixel front camera with beautification mode for selfies



Polycarbonate body with 3D Nano textured pattern



Runs Android 9 Pie, Go Edition



Micro-USB for charging and file transfer



1.5GHz quad-core MT6739WW processor



8GB or 16GB of storage



1GB of RAM



2,500-mAh battery



Blue and red color options



Finally, there are the Nokia 3.2 and 4.2. Both phones feature a teardrop-shaped notch on the front and a dedicated Google Assistant button that quickly launches the voice assistant. The Nokia 3.2 also runs Android One, another software solution from Google that allows cheaper phones for emerging markets to run Android. One is a trimmed down, stock version of Android, void of any fancy interface additions phone makers may add.

Nokia 4.2 - $199 (3/32); $169 (2/16)

Nokia 3.2 - $169 (3/32); $139 (2/16)

As the most expensive phone of the group, the Nokia 4.2 features two cameras on the back, a 13-megapixel standard camera and a 2-megapixel camera that senses depth. It also features a fingerprint sensor and secure NFC for authorizing digital payments on Google Pay. Though it's the priciest of the bunch, it's still relatively affordable as far as midrange phones go. It costs 169 euros -- around $190, £150 or AU$270.

Nokia 3.2 specs

6.26-inch display with 19:9 aspect ratio



13-megapixel rear camera



5-megapixel front camera



Android 9 Pie One



Power button includes notification light that pulsates for new notifications



Snapdragon 429 processor



2GB or 3GB of RAM



4,000-mAh battery



Nokia 4.2 specs

5.71-inch HD display with 19:9 aspect ratio



13-megapixel rear camera with secondary 2-megapixel depth camera



8-megapixel front camera



Android 9 Pie One



Snapdragon 439 processor



16GB of 32GB of storage



2GB or 3GB of RAM



3,000-mAh battery



Black and pink color options

