Nokia E71 smartphone spied Down Under

Crave Asia

With the world's eyes on the 3GSMA Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, it seems that we overlooked a handheld of particular interest--the Nokia E71. Fortunately, CNET Australia's Joseph Hanlon was lucky enough to see a "secret" comparison picture of the E71 with the E61 at the Showcase Nokia event held in Sydney recently.

Information is usually scant at this stage, though the handset is purported to come with HSDPA, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, microSD expansion card slot, QWERTY keyboard, 3.2-megapixel camera, and onboard GPS.

I think one of the reasons we are excited about this device is because the E61 had been one of the best smartphones of its time. Even though its successor--the E61i--didn't bring much to the plate besides the inclusion of a camera module and better build quality, it offered users who wanted a camera on their handheld an alternative to choose from. And what better than to have it on an already successful device?

There hasn't been an official announcement of the E71 yet, but I'm sure we aren't too far away from seeing it. More details to follow once we have them.

(Source: Crave Asia)