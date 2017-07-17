After a lackluster start with middle-of-the-road Android phones, the Nokia brand could finally be reinvigorated by the Nokia 8, if the rumors about the high-end Android phone are true.

The premium Nokia 8 could get everything from dual cameras to Qualcomm's fastest Snapdragon 835 chip (the same one that's in the Samsung Galaxy S8), according to well-known mobile tipster Evan Blass, who also writes for VentureBeat. The phone could launch as early as July 31, Blass suggests.

If true, this is just what the Nokia brand -- once a top-two titan of mobile -- needs. After Microsoft sold a company called HMD the rights to use the Nokia mobile name in 2016, the company has released three midrange Nokia Android phones, the Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6, and a throwback to a simple feature phone, the Nokia 3310. The Nokia 8 could help bring some luster back to the flagging brand.

Some rumored Nokia 8 specs include:

5.3-inch screen



2,560x1,440-pixel resolution (QHD)



Dual 13-megapixel cameras featuring Zeiss optics



Android 7.1.1 Nougat



Snapdragon 835 processor



4GB or 6GB of RAM



The phone is also said to cost around 589 euros, which translates to about $675, £520 or AUD$865. This puts it at a much higher price than the current most expensive option — the Nokia 6.

The Nokia 8 reveal was speculated to take place in a promotional Nokia video in May, but the actual video didn't show much besides glimpses of the phone's appearance.

HMD Global, which licenses the Nokia brand name, declined to comment on this story.