Nokia 6.1 'pure' Android phone comes to Amazon, Best Buy for $269

This hunk of aluminum has a 5.5-inch screen and Android Oreo.

nokia-6-1-black-copper-vendor

The oddly-named Nokia 6.1 promises to double its predecessor's speed.

 HMD Global

You rarely see Nokia phones in the US, but little by little that's changing. 

The oddly named Nokia 6.1 is the latest attempt to make waves in the open US market. This is very much a budget device that will go toe to toe with Motorola's Moto G6, a handset with a strong budget pedigree, and the Huawei Honor 7X, which we saw in January.

nokia-6-us-vendor

Like the white? Too bad. In the US, the Nokia 6.1 only comes in black.

 HMD Global

Specs are appropriately modest, with a 5.5-inch 1080p HD screen, a unibody aluminum build and a processor that promises to handle tasks and navigation 60 percent faster than last year's Nokia 6.

You'll find a 16-megapixel rear camera on the back, an 8-megapixel sensor on the front and a camera trick that takes a photo with both those lenses at the same time.

The Nokia 6.1 will sell on May 6 at Amazon and Best Buy. Dig in to the specs below.

Nokia 6.1 specs

  • 5.5-inch IPS 1080p display
  • 16-megapixel rear camera 
  • 8-megapixel front-facing camera
  • Google Android 8.0 Oreo (Android One software)
  • USB-C charger
  • Color: Black/copper

