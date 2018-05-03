Nokia 6.1 'pure' Android phone comes to Amazon, Best Buy for $269

HMD Global

You rarely see Nokia phones in the US, but little by little that's changing.

The oddly named Nokia 6.1 is the latest attempt to make waves in the open US market. This is very much a budget device that will go toe to toe with Motorola's Moto G6, a handset with a strong budget pedigree, and the Huawei Honor 7X, which we saw in January.

HMD Global

Specs are appropriately modest, with a 5.5-inch 1080p HD screen, a unibody aluminum build and a processor that promises to handle tasks and navigation 60 percent faster than last year's Nokia 6.

You'll find a 16-megapixel rear camera on the back, an 8-megapixel sensor on the front and a camera trick that takes a photo with both those lenses at the same time.

The Nokia 6.1 will sell on May 6 at Amazon and Best Buy. Dig in to the specs below.

Nokia 6.1 specs

5.5-inch IPS 1080p display



16-megapixel rear camera



8-megapixel front-facing camera



Google Android 8.0 Oreo (Android One software)



USB-C charger



Color: Black/copper



Follow the Money: This is how digital cash is changing the way we save, shop and work.

CNET Magazine: Check out a sample of the stories in CNET's newsstand edition.