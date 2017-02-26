Nokia 5 specs vs. Nokia 6, Nokia 6 Arte Black Limited Edition, Lenovo Moto G5 Plus, Huawei Honor 6X

Nokia, the company that basically made the modern phone what it is today, is back at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona and it came bearing a bunch of phones: the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6, Nokia 6 Arte Black Limited Edition and the brought-out-of-retirement Nokia 3310.
First, let's clear this up: This isn't the same Nokia, rather it's new company HMD, founded by Nokia veterans, which has licensed the Nokia Mobile name. Think of it like how the Chinese company TCL licensed the BlackBerry name to release the new BlackBerry KeyOne.
But let's get back to the phones, specifically the 5, 6 and 6 Arte Black Limited Edition. The 5 is smaller and more scaled back spec-wise of the three, while the 6 has a large 5.5-inch 1080p display. Then, there's the Nokia 6 Arte Black Limited Edition, which is essentially the same phone as the 6, but comes with more RAM and storage and a glossy black color.
All three Nokia phones face steep competition. Moto has built its name on affordable yet feature-rich phones and the new Lenovo Moto G5 Plus seems to continue in that direction. And Huawei has its Honor 6X, which has dual cameras and higher capacity battery.
How do the cameras compare? Has HMD been able to capture any of that old Nokia mojo? We can't answer those questions fully until we've gotten some time to test and review the phones, but we can take a look at how the specs match up:
Nokia 5 vs. Nokia 6 vs. Nokia 6 Arte Black Limited Edition vs. Lenovo Moto G5 Plus vs. Huawei Honor 6X
|Nokia 5
|Nokia 6
|Nokia 6 Arte Black Limited Edition
|Lenovo Moto G5 Plus
|Huawei Honor 6X
|Display size, resolution
|5.2-inch; 1,280x720 pixels
|5.5-inch; 1,920x1,080 pixels
|5.5-inch; 1,920x1,080 pixels
|5.2-inch; 1,920x1,080 pixels
|5.5-inch, 1,920x1,080 pixels
|Pixel density
|282ppi
|403ppi
|403ppi
|424ppi
|403ppi
|Dimensions (Inches)
|5.89x2.85x0.34 in
|6.06x2.98x0.33 in
|6.06x2.98x0.33 in
|5.9x2.9x0.3 in
|5.9x3x0.3 in
|Dimensions (Millimeters)
|149.7x72.5x8.55 mm
|154x75.8x8.4 mm
|154x75.8x8.4 mm
|150.2x74x7.7 mm
|151x76x8.2 mm
|Weight (Ounces, Grams)
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|5.5 oz, 155 g
|5.7 oz, 162 g
|Mobile software
|Android 7.1.1 Nougat
|Android 7.1.1 Nougat
|Android 7.1.1 Nougat
|Android 7.0 Nougat
|Android 6.0 Marshmallow
|Camera
|13-megapixel
|16-megapixel
|16-megapixel
|12-megapixel
|12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
|Front-facing camera
|8-megapixel
|8-megapixel
|8-megapixel
|5-megapixel
|8-megapixel
|Video capture
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|1080p
|1080p
|Processor
|1.3GHz octacore Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
|1.3GHz octacore Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
|1.3GHz octacore Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
|2GHz octacore Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
|2.1GHz Huawei Kirin 655 octacore
|Storage
|16GB
|32GB
|64GB
|16GB, 32GB, 64GB (varies by region)
|32GB
|RAM
|2GB
|3GB
|4GB
|2GB or 4GB, based on region
|3GB
|Expandable storage
|128GB
|128GB
|128GB
|128GB
|128GB
|Battery
|3,000mAh battery
|3,000mAh battery
|3,000mAh battery
|3,000mAh (nonremovable)
|3,340mAh
|Fingerprint sensor
|Yes, location TBA
|Yes, location TBA
|Yes, location TBA
|Below screen
|Back cover
|Connector
|Micro-USB
|Micro-USB
|Micro-USB
|Micro-USB
|Micro-USB
Mobile World Congress 2017
Mobile World Congress 2017
-
Feb 26Lenovo's Moto goes metal with new G5 and G5 Plus phones
-
Feb 26Nokia 5 specs vs. Nokia 6, Nokia 6 Arte Black Limited Edition, Lenovo Moto G5 Plus, Huawei Honor 6X
-
Feb 26A short look at the long-lasting Huawei Watch 2
-
Feb 26LG G6 coming to Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T and more